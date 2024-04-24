Popular results
Forex Guides
You can find some helpful Forex guides here. Each guide is dedicated to a specific topic, which lets you focus on learning a given concept or some aspect of trading by reading a single article. We rigorously curate proposed publications, while our in-house authors conduct thorough research, study multiple sources, and analyze multi-year historical charts when writing these guides. Reading one of the free Forex guide listed below is a simple way to educate yourself, improving your grasp of a certain topic related to trading.
All Forex guides are divided into 14 categories listed on the left. You can use them to quickly navigate the guides. You can choose to sort them either by date (default) or by popularity. You can also quickly find any guide by typing a part of its title in the search field.
- Introduction to Forex
- Forex Brokerage
- Forex Technical Analysis
- Forex Fundamental Analysis
- Forex Money Management
- Forex Trading Psychology
- General Forex Tips
- Forex Strategy Building
- Forex Trading Software
- MQL4/MQL5 Coding
- Book Reviews
- On Forex Frauds
- Prop Trading
- Cryptocurrencies
Introduction to Forex
Why Forex Trading in South Africa Is Becoming the #1 Side Hustle for the Poor
Does It Matter What Country You Live in When Trading Forex?
Forex Dictionary
Forex Made Easy for Everyone
Investing in Forex
Forex Price Charts Basics
Explosive Profits: 7 Reasons to Trade Forex
Online Forex Trading
Forex Trading — Understanding Commissions, Spreads and Trading Costs
Online Forex
Forex Trading — Opportunities for Individuals
Forex Avenue: The Road to Riches
Internet Marketing VS Forex Currency Trading
Getting Insights with Forex Trading Signals
Forex Trade: Main Drawbacks of a Forex Trader
Methods or Techniques for Trading the Forex Market
Advantages of the Forex Market
Futures Versus Forex (Foreign Exchange Market)
Forex: Benefits of Trading the Forex Market
Forex Trading
Reality of Online Forex Trading
How to Make Forex Give the Lifestyle You Want
Forex in Nigeria
Forex Trading vs. Stock Trading — Biggest Differences
Your Ultimate Forex Success Goal
High-Frequency Trading in Forex — Good or Evil?
5 Things You Should Never Do in Forex
Is Forex Trading Legal?
Multiple Trading Accounts in Forex — Is There Any Point?
FX Global Code of Conduct
Forex Market Infographics
Negative Balance Protection in Forex Trading
The State of Vanilla Options Trading Around the World
Binary Options vs. Vanilla Options in Forex Trading
Alternatives to Spot Forex
Will Retail Forex Trading Ever Get Banned?
Best Age to Start Trading Forex
Forex Trading and Islam
Free Forex Signals
What Is Forex Trading Signal? What Is Forex Signal Provider?
How to Learn Forex Trading — Get the Skills!
How to Become a Successful Trader — Path for Beginners
Your Path to Make Money Trading Forex
What Is a Demo Account and How to Open One for Free?
10 Good Reasons Why You Should Trade in the Forex Market
Is It Realistic to Make a Small Side Income from Forex?
Why Is Forex Trading Hard?
Why Forex Traders Fail?
Can Forex Trading Put You in Debt?
Can Forex Crash?
ECN Brokers: What Are They and Why Are They Beneficial?
Is Currency Trading Worth the Risk?
Can Forex Trading Make Me Rich?
Is Forex a Derivative?
Are Forex Practice Accounts Realistic?
How Forex Spreads Work
Why Forex Traders Lose Money
Why Forex Is Bad
Why Forex Market Is Important
Why Is Forex Closed on Weekends?
Who Trades Forex?
Where Do Forex Rates Come from?
What Is a Forex Gap?
Where Does Forex Money Go
What Is Forex Trading?
How to Get Started in Foreign Exchange Trading
DXY — US Dollar Index
The Pros and Cons, of Trading a Forex Trading Demonstration Account
Stop-Out Level vs. Margin Call
Why Trade the Forex?
The History of Forex Trading
Interested in Forex Trading?
Forex 101
Forex 101: Make Money with Currency Trading
How Much Capital to Start Trading Forex?
Why Forex Trading Is an Ideal Home Business
Forex: Starting Your Own Trading
Forex Trading, What Hours Should I Be Ready for Trading?
A Forex Quickie — How to Get an Educated Quick Start
The Prime Time for Daily Forex Trading
The Forex Market and Its Three Distinctive Elements
Investment Myths and the Forex Markets
What Is Rollover Interest in the Forex Market?
Currency Trading Is Not the Monopoly of the Nerds and the Geeks
Shoes or Forex?
Your Mother Could Make Money in Forex Trading
Forex Market Offers Opportunity and Information
How to Get Started in Forex Trading
Forex: What Is It and How Does It Work?
Learn Currency Trade — Intro to the Forex Market
The 6 Advantages Forex Trading Has over Other Investments
Trading Forex to Advance Your Financial Position
The Benefits of Trading the Forex Market
Introduction to Forex
Introduction to Forex Trading
A Short Introduction to Forex
Forex — The Future Investment
Worst Ways to Learn Trading
Top 10 Myths About Forex
Forex: What Should You Remember as a Beginner?
Trade Forex or Invest in Real Estate?
Does High-Frequency Trading Affect Forex Traders?
Is It Possible to Trade Forex on a Part-Time Basis with Success?
Why Forex Traders Need a Business Plan (Just Like Any Business)
Binary Options vs. Forex Trade — Facts You Ought to Know to Earn Money
Forex Practice Accounts — Are Demo Accounts Really a Good Thing?
Forex Enterprise — A Full Review
Trading Forex with Leverage
Types of Orders in Forex Trading
What Is a Forex Robot?
Realistic Expectations in Forex Trading
What Weekly Return Can You Expect in Forex?
4 Steps to Becoming a Forex Trader
Future of the Forex Market
Forex Leverage and Trading with Margin
Origin of the Currency Exchange Market
9 Advantages of Full-Time Forex Trading
5 Disadvantages of Full-Time Forex Trading
Functions of the Retail Forex Market
The Less Known Evil of Leverage
Forex — The Risks of Currency Trading
Setting Up Your Forex Charts
What Is Forex Spread?
How Much Money Do I Need to Trade Forex?
Timeframes for Forex Newbies
Pending Orders in Forex Trading
Forex Demo Account
Forex Definitions: Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop Orders
Recommended Forex Books
Forex Problems You Will Face
Japanese Candlestick Bar Explained
Why Invest in Forex: Pros and Cons of the Currency Trading Market
Forex Basics: Fundamental vs. Technical Analysis in Currency Trading
Online Demo Accounts: How Favorable Trading Conditions Make Forex Look Easier
Types of Charts in Forex: Line, Bar, and Japanese Candlestick Charts
Forex Brokerage
Why Trade W Is the Platform of Choice for Next-Gen Traders
How Forex Brokers Attract and Retain Traders
What Are Forex Rebates? Are They Good?
What Is Forex FIFO Rule?
Guide to Choosing a Reliable Broker
Top 5 Forex Affiliate Programs
Do Forex Brokers Really Stop-Hunt?
Forex Signal Services
Trading Currency Through Online Forex Brokers
Forex Broker Involvement Optional
The Best Forex Broker: One for Everyone
Finding Reliable Forex Signals
How Forex Brokers React to News?
Truth Behind Forex Industry Awards
17 Reasons to Leave Your Forex Broker
How Can Forex Brokers Cheat You Legally?
Floating Leverage in Forex
Forex Spreads: Fixed vs. Variable vs. Commission
The History and Future of Cent Accounts
Forex Trading Platform
How to Choose the Best Forex Broker for You
Are Forex Brokers Reliable?
Who Are Forex Market Makers
What Is Prime of Prime in Forex?
Where Does Forex Leverage Come from?
Selecting a Proper Forex Trading Account
Choosing Your Forex Broker... Important Facts
Choosing the Right Forex Broker
How to Choose a Forex Broker
Choosing a Forex Broker
Are Forex Brokers the Antichrist or Is Broker-Bashing One Gigantic Witch Hunt?
8 Basic Tips on Choosing Best Forex Broker
Forex Brokers
Trade Dynamics in Today's Markets
Spread Betting vs. Forex Trading
How to Find a Forex Broker That Won`t Rob You Blind
6 Critical Factors for Successful Forex Trading
Sending Signals for Trading in Forex
Commodity Brokers
Forex Brokers — Helping to Maximize Your Success
7 Things to Consider When Choosing a Forex Broker
What Is Freeze Level?
How to Benefit from Swap Conditions
Choosing a Forex Trading Broker
Avoiding Slippage in Forex
Questions to Ask Before Opening Forex Account
How Do Forex Brokers Make Money?
Why Do Forex Brokers Pay or Take Overnight Interest?
Forex Market Regulation
Managed Forex Account
How ECN Brokers Work?
4 Reasons to Practice on Small-Size Real Account Before Risking Big on Forex
Trading Forex with a Small Account
What Is an NDD Broker?
Online Forex Brokers Benefits: What "No Commissions" Really Stands for
Oanda Broker Review: Why Nobody Will Ever Promote Certain Brokers
Regulations in the Forex Market: The No Man's Land of Currency Investing
Forex Technical Analysis
Triple Exponential Moving Average Indicator in Forex — Beginner's Guide
Broadening Top Chart Pattern Guide
Which Forex Pair Trends the Most — 2025 Data
Line Break Charts 101
A Beginner's Guide to Bill Williams Accelerator Oscillator Indicator in Forex
Channel Chart Pattern in FX Trading
Volume Spread Analysis
A Beginner's Guide to Standard Deviation Indicator in Forex
Technical Analysis: How to Read the Price Action
Better Understand Technical Analysis and Some Indicators
Clear Chart, Clear Mind
Wedge Chart Pattern in Forex Trading
A Beginner's Guide to the Chaikin Oscillator Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to Awesome Oscillator Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to the Bulls Power and Bear Power Indicators in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to the Relative Vigor Index Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to Williams' Percent Range Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to the DeMarker Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to the On-Balance Volume Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to Envelopes Indicator in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to Money Flow Index in Forex
A Beginner's Guide to Donchian Channels in Forex
Andrews' Pitchfork — A Trend Trading Indicator
Supply and Demand Zones in Forex: A Beginner’s Guide
Kagi Charts in Forex Trading
Base Price for Indicators
Horizontal Channel (Rectangle) Pattern
Ascending Channel Pattern
Descending Channel Pattern
Tick Volume in Forex
Forex Hourly Statistics for Major Currency Pairs
Best Forex Chart Patterns
Hikkake Chart Pattern
High/Low vs. Open/Close in Forex
Forex Volatility Indicators
Forex Candlestick Patterns Cheat Sheet
Rate of Change Indicator (ROC)
Currency Strength Indicator
Flags and Pennants in Forex Trading
What Is Repainting Indicator in Forex?
Mastering the Forex Market Structure
10 Drawbacks of Harmonic Pattern Trading
How To Read Forex Charts: 5 Things You Must Know
Forex and Some Important Facts About Bollinger Bands
Using Chandelier Exit in Forex Trading
Bollinger Bands
Bollinger Bands Trading
The Three Phases in Every Trend
Indicator of Forex Market Economy
Forex Information: How to Draw DeMark Trendlines
Discover Some Magic to Beat the Forex: The Elliott Wave Theory for Forex Markets
Fibonacci Numbers — Trade for Huge Profits with This Unique Tool!
Gann Angles — A Unique Powerful Tool for Trading Profits
Moving Averages Basics and How They Help Forex Traders
Forex Traders Need to Know About Crossing Currency
Trading Trend and Ranges in Today's Forex
Relative Strength Analysis in Forex Trading
Fibonacci and the Forex Market
The Elliott Wave Theory for Forex Markets
Trading Forex with Pivot Points
What Is Fibonacci Forex Trading?
What Is the .382 Fibonacci Ratio in Forex Trading?
Pivot Points in Forex: Mapping Your Time Frame
Forex Trading Indicators and the Ever-Changing Market Conditions
Average True Range (ATR)
The Top 3 Indicators for Beginners: Stochastic, RSI, Moving Average
Commodity Channel Index: A Versatile Indicator
Why Kijun Sen Is Superior to the Moving Average
Point and Figure Charts: an Easy Way to Recognize Trends in Forex
Neural Networks Learn Forex Trading Strategies
Market Uncertainty and Candlestick Formations
Why Not to Rely on RSI and Stochastic Indicators
Day Trading Renko Charts — a Profitable Approach to Trading
Trade and Make Money Using Traditional Indicators
Identifying Favorable Conditions for Price Action Trading
Introducing Gann Angles
How to Trade Forex Using the DMI Indicator
Using Popular Forex Indicators
How to Trade Forex with the MACD
Forex Technical Indicators: Why They Are Crucial to Your Trading Success
How Moving Averages Work: Simple, Exponential and Weighted Moving Average in Forex
Technical Indicators Lag
Using Moving Averages in Forex
What Is Price Action in Forex?
The Magic of Moving Averages
When Technical Analysis Is Your Enemy
Technical Parameters of the Forex Market
Using Support and Resistance in Forex
Forex Chart Patterns
Point-and-Figure Charting Explained
What Is Moving Average?
What Is Confluence in Forex?
Support and Resistance Lines: Learn How to Read the Charts!
Have You Ever Used the Power of the Forex Technical Analysis?
Round Numbers in Forex
An Introduction to Technical Analysis
What Is a Retracement in Forex?
Pivot Points in Forex Trading
Fibonacci in Forex: When Rabbits Give You Valuable Trading Advice
Forex Fundamental Analysis
Top 11 Forex Calendars in 2025
Understanding What Influences Forex Prices
World Events and Wise Forex Trading
Fundamental Analysis: Study Economics, Trade the Markets
Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Forex Trading
Why Are JPY and CHF Considered Safe Haven Currencies?
Risk-On and Risk-Off Sentiment in Forex Market
How Fed Funds Rate Works (and Why Forex Traders Should Care)
The Most Important Fundamental Indicators
4 Ways in Which Weather Can Affect Forex Market
Is There Seasonality in Forex?
Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) in Forex Trading
Who Decides Forex Rates?
Where to Get Forex News
Twitter as a Source for Fundamental Analysis
Fundamental Factors Behind Major Currencies
How to Use Housing Indices in Forex Trading
Energy Prices, Inflation and Forex
Fundamental Analysis Can Generate Impressive Profits
How to Take Advantage of Forex News
Currency Correlation and How to Use It?
How the CPI Economic Indicator Impacts Forex Trading
Durable Goods and the Forex Market
The ISM Manufacturing Index and the Economy
The Forex Market and the Employment Cost Index
The Establishment Survey and the Forex Market
Forex Market Trading Hours
Forecasting Forex Trading
Forex Trading Is Driven by Five Top Economic Indicators
Do Interest Rates Drive the Foreign Exchange Markets?
What About the Oil Market? Does It Affect Forex Trading?
Introduction to Fundamental Analysis: Forex
Forex Capital Markets and Foreign Exchange Transactions
Using Forex Market to Hedge Currency Risks
How to Earn with Carry Trade
How News Affect Forex?
Forex News Trading
Currency Wars Explained
How Are Interest Rates Set?
Foreign Exchange Controls
Top 7 News Sources for Financial Trader
Central Banks' Control of Foreign Exchange Rates
Between a Rock and a Hard Place: The Dilemma of Fixed Versus Floating Exchange Rates
The Use of Foreign Exchange Controls to Promote Economical Stability
How Inflation Affects Currency Prices
Why Forex Traders Should Keep Pace with Current Affairs
Carry Trade — Why Did It Work and Why It Won't Anymore
Reacting on Forex News
Pitfalls of the Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Double Impact of the Interest Rates on Forex
Factors That Affect Forex Exchange Rates
3 Most Important Forex Fundamental Indicators
How to Benefit From the Currency Carry Trade
What Is a Yield Curve and How Can It Help You Make Money in Forex?
How to Use Fundamental Analysis to Trade
The Role of Financial Reports in Forex
Forex News Trading Is Not Newbie Friendly
Forex Money Management
How to Choose the Right Lot Size in Forex
Hedging Currency Risks with Online Forex Trading
Measuring Winning and Losing Streaks in Forex
How to Measure Trading Success in Forex?
Using Aggressive Pyramiding to Go Beyond Margin Limits
Is Scaling In Viable Technique in Forex?
Risk of Ruin in Trading
Position Sizing Rules
Partial Profit Taking in Forex — Does It Work?
Risk-Adjusted Return in Forex
Forex: Exiting Positions at a Right Time
How to Increase Your Reward-to-Risk Ratio
Guide to Risk Management
Why Forex Money Management Is So Essential?
Forex Money Management: Leverage and Margin Basics
Why You Should Treat Forex Trading as a Business
Money Management in Forex: The Real Deal in Trading
The Power of Small Consistent Returns
The Costs of Trading
Protective Puts
Forex — Dealing with Your Losses
Money Management Tips for Trading on the Forex
The Sneaky Way to Managing Losses in Your Forex Trading
Forex Risk Management
Pip Value Formula
Drawdowns and Money Management
Managing Risk in Forex
Recovering from Losses in Forex
Risk Management in Forex
When to Close a Losing Forex Trade?
Position Sizing Techniques in Forex
Money Management Rules: The Importance of Setting Strict Thresholds
How Much to Invest in Forex: Why Starting on a Low Budget Is Rarely a Good Idea
Drawdown and Risk/Reward Ratio: The Danger of a Losing Streak
Calculating Profit/Loss in Forex Trading
Forex Trading Psychology
Impulsive Trading: Why You Shouldn't Do It
Forex Trading: The Fear Factor
Accept Losses in Forex Trading
The Advantages of Trading Alone
How to Take Control in Forex Trading
Trading Your Emotions: How to Cope with Psychological Pressures
How Do You Feel When You Are Waiting for a Forex Trading Opportunity?
Disposition to Keep Losses and Cut Winners
Having Trouble Pulling the Trigger on Forex Trades?
Similarities Between Forex Trading and Drinking
Two Approaches to Trading
How Well Do Forex Traders Understand Probabilities?
Can Instagram Forex Traders Make Anyone Rich?
Dealing with Stress and Coping with Losses in Forex
What Do Pro Traders Say When Asked About Job?
Bullish and Bearish Bias
How Good Is Sentiment Analysis in Forex?
How to Measure Retail Forex Market Sentiment?
The Role of Emotional Intelligence in Forex
The 4 Sources of Self-Sabotage That Kill Trading Accounts
Top 3 Greatest Traders of All Time
Why Do the Best Trading Systems Fail?
Forex: How to Handle a String of Investment Losses
The Funny Sort of Traders in Forex Currency Trading
Your Forex Trading Potential Can Be Predicted by Looking at Your Daily Emotional Behavior
Forex Trading Psychology: Learn to See the Line Between the Trading Plan and Your Emotional Impulses
Trading Psychology: Mistakes in a Trading Environment
Forex: No Psychological Limitations
Forex Market Trading and the Mind Games
Emotions and Forex Trading Don't Mix
Forex: Why Psychiatrists Make Better Traders Than Expert Economists?
Make Forex Trading Give the Lifestyle You Want
Know About the Different Mistakes Related to Trading and Ways to Avoid Committing Them
What Is Your Forex Trader's Personality?
4 Easy Steps to Remove Emotions from Your Forex Trading
3 Forex Traits for Success
Overtrading and Undertrading in Forex
Dealing with Distraction in Forex Trading
General Forex Tips
4 Forex Social Networks to Try in 2025
Making Sense of Forex Trading Sessions and Time Zones
Tips to Make Money Fast in Forex
Where to Get Forex Training
The Trading Teacher
The 7 Undeniable Rules of Forex Trading
Day Trading Forex Market Behaviour
Option Arbitrage in the Forex Market
Revealed — Million Dollar Forex Investing Mistakes
Copy Trading: What It Is, Its Advantages and Disadvantages
Applying Forex Trading Knowledge in Other Areas
Best Way to Recover from Major Failure in Forex
Accidental Mistakes in Forex
What Is Your Advantage over Other Forex Traders?
Is It a Good Idea to Trade While Sick?
Time Zone Difference in Forex
Is Forex Market Random?
The Worst Forex Indicator/Tool Ever
Forex Trade Entry Checklist
Factors to Consider Before Entering a Trade
Improving Forex Trading Through Healthy Nutrition
How to Pay Taxes on Forex Trading Gains?
What Is Social Trading and How Does It Work — Trade Socially!
How to Become a Successful Trader — Path for Advanced
How to Become a Successful Trader — Path for Intermediate
How the Law of Large Numbers Affects Forex Traders
Can Forex Market Be Manipulated?
Forex Education: Miss It and Miss Out
Forex Day Trading: How To Create Massive Wealth From Forex Day Trading
A Forex Trader's Ideal Back Up System
6 Uncommon Tips That Will Help You Succeed as a Forex Trader
Your Forex Trading Philosophy
Two Timeless Rules in Forex Investing
Making Forex Day Trading Successful
133 Trading Tips
Stop-Loss? I Don't Want to Use It
Too Many Strategies but Still Frustrated?
Forex Education — Thinking of Buying Forex Advice? Read This First
Secrets to Potentially Making Money in the Forex Markets
How the Matrix Will Boost Your Forex Profits?
Boost Forex Trading Profits Using These 3 Simple Guidelines
Day Trading Tips for Dummies
Is There Such a Thing as Hedging in the Forex Market
Forex Back Testing — A Way to Improve Your Trading Score
Learn by Hands on Forex Trading: Demo Accounts vs. Mini Accounts
Forex Training: Deadly Forex Mistakes That Assure Failure
The Properties of Price Movement
Forex Profits
Getting a Forex Trading Education
Forex Trading Philosophy
Managing the Forex Accounts for You
Are These Simple Trading Mistakes Costing You Money in the Forex Market
Forex Training: What to Look for in a Forex Training Program
Trading in the Forex Requires Some Caution
Forex Trading Education: Things You Should Know About Forex Trading
36 Forex Trading Tips That Will Help You Trade Better
Forex Course: A Quick Forex Guide for Traders
Forex Trading Guide — How to Deal with Forex Trading
5 Things You Must Do If You Want to Attain Financial Freedom Through Forex Trading
Forex: Effective Money Management Techniques
12 Smart Ways to Succeed in Forex Trading
Important Lessons to Get You on Your Way to Profitability
Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Neteller in Forex Industry
5 Tools for Forex Traders
Choosing a Currency Trading Signal Provider
Forex: Keeping It Simple
4 Guidelines for Forex Trading I Follow
Good Forex Trades Need Great Context
Tips for Trading Forex at Night
Benefits of a Forex Community
When Should You Give Up on Forex Trading?
Forex: Tools of Trade
How to Trade Exotic Currency Pairs
Best Market Hours to Trade
3 Advantages of Short-Term Forex Trading
3 Advantages of Long-Term Forex Trading
Forex Resources for Daily Monitoring
5 Reasons to Use Forex VPS
Why You Should Demo Trade Forex
Suggestions for Posting Forex Charts
The Holy Grail of Forex
Analyzing Your Forex Trades
What to Look for in a Forex Mentor
Forex Strategy Building
Fair Value Gaps — Beginner Guide
Grid Trading Strategy
Forex Weekly Gap Statistics
Smart Money Concepts Flaws
How to Find and Employ Your Own Trading Strategy
Profitable Forex Strategies and Techniques
The Opportunities of Trading the Forex Hedged Grid System
Your Guide to Learning a Forex Trading System
Build a Forex Trading Account You Can Be Proud of
Why Trading with a Forex Robot Works
Trying Forex Trading with the Best Strategy and Approach
What Is SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Forex Strategy?
Christmas Eve Forex Trading Statistics
Two-Period ADX Trading Strategy
Where to Get Ideas for Trading Strategy?
Objective vs. Subjective Forex Trading
Forex: How Many Charts to Monitor?
High Risk and High Gain vs. Low Risk and Low Gain Strategy
Trend Trading vs. Counter-Trend Trading
9 Types of Forex Trading Strategies
Contrarian Trading vs. Following the Crowd
Entry and Exit Rules Based on Risk-to-Reward Ratio
Backtesting Strategies Based on Commitments of Traders
Hedging Binary Option with Spot FX Trade — Case Study
Presidential Cycles in Forex
Reversing Forex Strategies and Expert Advisors
Extrapolating Forex Curves Using Linear Algebra Methods
Z-Score Optimization in Forex Trading
How to Trade Weekend Gaps in Forex?
Arbitrage for Retail Forex Traders
Using Hurst Exponent in Forex Trading
Trading Strategy 101 - What Every Trading Strategy Should Include
What Is Fractional Disparity in Forex?
Price Action with Heikin-Ashi
Price Action for Dummies
Forex: Where to Put Stop-Loss?
Why Breakouts Could Prove the Ultimate Strategy for Forex
The DIBS Forex Trading Method
How I Became a Successful Part-Time Trader
Forex Profits by Buying and Selling at the Same Time?
3 Reasons Why You Should NOT Use Expert Advisors
Spotting Intraday Reversals
5 EMAs Forex System — Exponential Moving Averages at Full Potential
8 Tips to Improve Your Forex Trading
REST — The Key to Success in Financial Investments
Discretionary Trading vs. Robots
Free Forex Strategies: Where to Get Started?
Why Is Swing Trading in Forex Popular?
Scalping the Forex Market for Profits Every Day
100% Hedging Strategies
Automated Trading Systems for Financial Markets and Recommendations for Their Usage
An Overview of Forex Investing Strategies
My Forex Trading Strategy
Moving the Forex Market with Trading and Intervention Techniques
Forex Trading Systems: Mechanical vs. Discretionary Systems
Why You Need to Develop Your Own Trading System
Do You Have a Back Up Plan?
Forex Trading: The Perfect Forex Trading System
Choosing a Forex Strategy
How to Lose Everything — The Worst Forex Trading Strategy Ever That You Might Be Using
Forex Trading Strategies
Forex Forecasts — You Never Know What You Will Benefit from
I am Happy with My System, What's Next?
The Power of Confluence in the Forex Market
Forex Knowledge — 5 Things to Consider Before Trading
Market Mechanics — Understanding Market Movements in the Foreign Exchange Market
A Sneaky Way to Steal Someone Else's Forex Trading System
The Right Forex System for You
4 Tips for Trading with a Forex System
Trading Strategies
Where Do I Get a Forex System?
Switching to Your Own Forex Trading System
What to Include in a Forex Backtest Spreadsheet
How Long to Demo Test Forex
Drawdown in Forex Trading
Heiken Ashi Trading System
Price Action Forex Trading
Advantages of Automated Forex Trading
Disadvantages of Automated Forex Trading
Choosing a Currency Pair to Trade
Trading in Real Life: Why You Need to Demo Test
What Statistics Are Important in Forex?
How Forex Trading Checklist Can Help You
The Benefits of Algorithmic FX Trading
What Is Discretionary Trading?
Forex Tester Review: Test Your Trading Strategy on Historical Data
Scalping Trading Strategy: High Leverage, Little Time and Few Pips at a Time
Forex Trading Software
How to Backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester?
Hedging Accounts in MetaTrader 5
How to Partially Close Positions in MT4/MT5
Which Forex Trading Dashboard Is the Best?
OrderSend Error 133 (Trade Is Disabled) in MT4
Error 4112 in MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Forex Software Packages
How to Take Screenshots in MetaTrader 4
How to Clean MT4 Workspace
Installing MetaTrader 4 on Linux
MetaTrader 4 Mobile App for Android
How to Create a Backup from Your MT4
Paid Forex Robots — Why Avoid Them?
The 5 Best Platforms to Trade Forex
Timeframes in Forex Trading Platforms
How Many Trading Platforms to Install?
Rented VPS vs. MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting vs. Broker's VPS
Instant Execution vs. Market Execution
Coding Languages for Forex Trading Automation
sRs Trend Rider 2.0 — Forex Indicator Review
cTrader Automate Custom Indicators — Coding Basics
How to Backtest in Forex
Point-and-Figure Charting in Forex
cTrader for Forex Traders
How Does VPS Work in Forex Trading?
cTrader Automate Robots — Coding Basics
Tutorial: Price Alerts in MetaTrader
MetaTrader Templates Tutorial — Copying Settings Between Charts and Platforms
Copying MetaTrader Chart Settings (MT4 and MT5)
Unmatched Data Error in MT4 Strategy Tester
How to Save and Load Indicator Settings in MetaTrader
Forex Trading Journal
MetaTrader Expert Advisors — Installation Tutorial
MetaTrader Indicators — Installation Tutorial
MetaTrader Historical Data Importing and Converting Tutorial for Quality Backtesting
What Is Forex Trading Automation?
What Is Forex Trading Platform (or Software)
How to Run Expert Advisor on Chart in MetaTrader 4
How to Add Indicator to Chart in MetaTrader 4
Gmail Alerts in MetaTrader 4
How to Backtest in MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester
How to Fix Error 4109 (Trade Is Not Allowed) in MT4
What Are Candlestick, Bar, and Line Charts in MetaTrader 4
How to Change Chart and Candlestick Colors in MT4
How to Set Default Template in MT4/MT5
What Is Tick in MetaTrader 4?
Getting Started with MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal
How to Download and Install Free MetaTrader 4 on Windows
How to Automate Trailing Stop-Loss in MetaTrader with EA?
What Is MetaEditor for MetaTrader 4?
What Is MetaTrader 4?
How to Configure Alerts and Notifications in MetaTrader
How to Install a Product in MetaTrader
Configure Email Alerts in MetaTrader 4
Change Data Folder Location with MT4 Portable
TradingView for Forex Traders — How TradingView Works
How to Open a Demo Account in MetaTrader 5
NinjaTrader Review
Autochartist Review
Why Newbies Should Stay Away from Automated Forex Software
Comparison of MT4 and MT5 Trading Platforms
Forex Software — Choosing the Best
Web Trading Platforms in Forex Industry
Introduction to MetaTrader 4
What Is MetaTrader?
MQL4/MQL5 Coding
Error 4302 in MetaTrader 5: Cannot Load Custom Indicator
How to Create a Trading Robot in the MQL5 Wizard
How to Connect MT4 to Excel
Input Parameters in MetaTrader Programs
Forex Quotes with 5 vs. 4 Decimal Places in MetaTrader Expert Advisors
Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
How to Build a Self-Learning Expert Advisor
Optimizing MetaTrader Expert Advisor to Trade on Certain Days of Week
OrderSend Error 134 (Not Enough Money) in MT4 and Error 10019 in MT5
Free Books on MQL4 Language (Coding)
OrderSend Error 148 — How to Fix?
OrderSend Error 3 (Invalid Trade Parameters)
Error 4107 in MT4 (MQL4)
OrderSend Error 129 (Invalid Price)
Drawing Filled Rectangles in MQL4/MQL5
OrderSend Error 138 (Requote)
Handling OrderSend Error 131 in MetaTrader 4
OrderSend Error 130 — What to Do?
How to Add Alerts to MetaTrader Indicators
How to Structure Expert Advisor
Margin and Leverage in MQL4
Program Properties (#property) in MQL4
What Are External Variables in MQL4 and How to Use Them
MQL4 Code Flow in Expert Advisors, Indicators, and Scripts
How to Include Files in MQL4 Code with #include
Modify Orders with MQL4 OrderModify()
How to Detect a Crossover of Indicators with MQL4
MQL4 On New Bar
How to Limit Forex Trading Actions to Specific Hours with MQL4
How to Get Candlestick and Bar Prices in MQL4
What Are Arrays in MQL4
Operators in MQL4
How to Disable Trading When Spread Is Too Wide
Get Spread Value in MQL4
How to Execute an Action Only Once per Bar with MQL4
How to Get Current Price in MQL4
How to Normalize Pips and Digits in MQL4
What Is PIP (and PIPETTE) in Forex Trading?
How to Calculate Position Size in MQL4
How to Use Magic Number in MT4
How to Use Forex Fractals Indicator with MQL4 Language
What Are Data Types in MQL4
Definition and Use of Functions in MQL4
How to Use Comments in MQL4
How to Use Constants in MQL4
How to Use Variables in MQL4
How to Create Basic MQL4 Script to Test Your Code
MQL4 Program Types
What Is MQL4 Programming Language?
Close Orders with MQL4 Using OrderClose
How to Check for Open Orders with MQL4
Submit an Order with MQL4 OrderSend
Book Reviews
Book Review: Cultures of Expertise in Global Currency Markets by Leon Wansleben
E-Book Review: Crowds, Crashes, and the Carry Trade by Valeri Sokolovski
Book Review: The Bull, the Bear, and the Baboon by Winsor Hoang
Book Review: Growing the Money Tree by John Svazic
Book Review: The Mental Strategies of Top Traders (Ari Kiev)
E-Book Review: Consolidation Breakout Signals on the Forex Market by Duane Shepherd
Book Review: The Encyclopedia of Trading Strategies by Jeffrey Katz and Donna McCormick
Book Review: The Foreign Exchange Matrix
E-Book Review: Impact of Economic News on Financial Markets
E-Book Review: Enough to Be Dangerous by Brian McAboy
Book Review — FX Trading: A Guide to Trading Foreign Exchange
Book Review: Inside the Black Box
E-Book Review: 3D Trading by Ruben Topaz
Book Review: Technical Analysis of the Currency Market (Boris Schlossberg)
E-Book Review: Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle and Economic Analogues of Basic Physical Quantities
E-Book Review: Application of Chart-Aware Neural Networks with Evolving Topology in Forex Trading
Book Review: The New Science of Technical Analysis (Thomas DeMark)
Book Review: Trade Chart Patterns Like the Pros (Suri Duddella)
E-Book Review: Introduction to Elliott Wave Theory
E-Book Review: The New Elliott Wave Rule by T.S. Henessy
E-Book Review: An Introduction to Japanese Candlestick Charting
Book Review — Forex for Beginners
Book Review — Currency Trading for Dummies
Book Review — Forex for Ambitious Beginners
The Currency Trader's Handbook by Rob Booker
Book Review: Forex Patterns & Probabilities by Ed Ponsi
Book Review: Beat the Forex Dealer by Agustin Silvani
Book Review: Evidence-Based Technical Analysis by David Aronson
Book Review: Trade Mindfully by Gary Dayton
Book Review: The Little Book of Currency Trading by Kathy Lien
Book Review: The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder
Book Review: Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder
E-Book Review: Locked-in Range Analysis
E-Book Review: Forex Exchange Training Manual by Lehman Brothers
Book Review: Technical Analysis for Dummies by Barbara Rockefeller
Book Review: Momo Traders by Brady Dahl
Book Review — Forex Price Action Scalping
Book Review: Definitive Guide to Position Sizing by Van K. Tharp
Book Review: Diary of a Professional Commodity Trader by Peter L. Brandt
Book Review: The Black Swan by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Book Review: Fooled by Randomness (Nassim Nicholas Taleb)
Book Review: Trade Your Way to Financial Freedom by Van K. Tharp
Book Review: The Quarters Theory by Ilian Yotov
E-Book Review: MetaTrader 4 for Dummies by Liam O’Brien
E-Book Review: 4 Hour MACD Forex Strategy
Book Review: Trading in the Zone by Mark Douglas
E-Book Review: The Predictive Power of Price Patterns
Book Review: Naked Forex (Alex Nekritin and Walter Peters)
On Forex Frauds
Ramil Palafox and PGI Global: Forex MLM Scheme
MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore)
Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius
MISA (Mwali International Services Authority)
From Attorney to Criminal: Michael B. DePetrillo's $7.6 million Scam
The OASIS Forex Scam: Florida Man Cons Traders Out of $80 Million
How to Spot a Forex Scammer
The Capital Blu Management Scam: Millions of Dollars into the Blue
ROFX — Scammers with a Too Good to Be True Promise
"Losing" on Purpose: The Global Forex Management Scam
Eddy Alexandre: Exploiter of the Faithful
Cornelius Johannes Steynberg — South Africa's King of Ponzi Schemes
CIRO (Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization)
Anthony Constantinou — Forex Fraudster
Tell Tale Signs of a Forex Scam
How to Save Yourself from Forex Scam
Avoiding Forex-Related Frauds and Scams
Forex Regulation Authorities
VFSC (Vanuatu Financial Services Commission)
NFA (National Futures Association)
MFSA (Malta Financial Services Authority)
JFSA (Japan's Financial Services Agency)
ISA (Israel Securities Authority)
IFSC (International Financial Services Commission)
FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa)
FSA (Financial Services Authority of Seychelles)
FMA (Financial Markets Authority)
The Financial Commission
FINMA (Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority)
FCA (Financial Conduct Authority)
CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission)
CFTC (Commodities Futures Trading Commission)
ASIC (Australian Securities & Investments Commission)
Forex Account Hacking — Real Problem?
Kevin A. Perry — Forex Fraudster
Kelvin Ramirez — Forex Fraudster
Emad Echadi and Michel Geurkink — Forex Fraudsters
Whileon Chay — Forex Fraudster
Christopher B. Cornett — Forex Fraudster
Keith F. Simmons — Forex Fraudster
David Lewalski and Jon Hammill — Forex Fraudsters
Trevor G. Cook and Patrick J. Kiley — Forex Fraudsters
Danny Wall — Forex Fraudster
David A. Smith — Forex Fraudster
Russell Erxleben — Forex Fraudster
Joel N. Ward — Forex Fraudster
Richard Matthews Jr. — Forex Fraudster
Russell Cline — Forex Fraudster
Forex Scams: How to Spot Them a Mile Away
How to Spot Forex Fraud
Variety of Forex Scams
Top 3 Forex Scams
Prop Trading
The 3+1 Main Reasons Prop Firms Fail in 2025
Will I Owe Money to a Prop Firm if I Lose Their Funds?
Prop Firms: Instant Funding vs. Evaluation
How Do Prop Firms Work?
Getting Paid by Prop Firms Isn’t Easy
Combining Prop Trading with Full-Time Job
Is Funded Account Really Worth It?
Is Forex Prop Trading a Real Job?
Funded Account vs. Personal Live Account
Are Forex Prop Firms Legit?
Why Is Prop Forex Trading Bad?
Don't see the guide on the topic you are interested in? Let us know and we will do our best to publish one soon.