VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting allows Forex traders to use the virtual environment on the hosting company's servers to run MetaTrader expert advisors non-stop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A VPS is always online, it won't reboot during the trading week, it isn't affected by power outages, and you don't need to worry about keeping your PC on permanently. If you want to run your MT4/MT5 expert advisors continuously without unplanned interruptions, then Forex VPS hosting for MetaTrader is what you need. The purpose of the list presented below is to help traders find the best VPS hosting for MetaTrader 4 expert advisors.

You can read this blog post if you want to learn more about how VPS hosting works: How Does VPS Work in Forex Trading?