Forex VPS Hosting for MT4/MT5
VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting allows Forex traders to use the virtual environment on the hosting company's servers to run MetaTrader expert advisors non-stop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A VPS is always online, it won't reboot during the trading week, it isn't affected by power outages, and you don't need to worry about keeping your PC on permanently. If you want to run your MT4/MT5 expert advisors continuously without unplanned interruptions, then Forex VPS hosting for MetaTrader is what you need. The purpose of the list presented below is to help traders find the best VPS hosting for MetaTrader 4 expert advisors.
You can read this blog post if you want to learn more about how VPS hosting works:How Does VPS Work in Forex Trading?
VPS Hosting
Basic package price
Rating
Payment Systems
Country
MT4
Traffic
Trial
VPS HostingCheap Forex VPS
Basic package price$3.5
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Skrill
- Wire transfer
- Credit/debit cards
- giropay
- iDEAL
Country
Netherlands
Canada
France
Traffic1,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingForexVPS.net
Basic package price$36
Rating
Payment Systems
- Credit/debit cards
- Skrill
- PayPal
- Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Japan
United States
Netherlands
Germany
South Africa
Switzerland
India
Singapore
Canada
Brazil
France
Israel
Traffic250 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingFozzy
Basic package price€28.45
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Wire transfer
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Netherlands
United Kingdom
Traffic1,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingFXVM
Basic package price$17
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Skrill
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
United States
Netherlands
Switzerland
Singapore
Japan
India
Australia
Hong Kong
Germany
Traffic40 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingSocialVPS
Basic package price$7.05
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Skrill
- Neteller
- FasaPay
Country
France
United Kingdom
United States
Indonesia
Traffic30 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS HostingTradingFXVPS
Basic package price$25
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Wire transfer
- Credit/debit cards
- Skrill
- Neteller
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Ripple
- Dogecoin
Country
Germany
United Kingdom
Netherlands
United States
Japan
Singapore
Traffic∞
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingForexBox
Basic package price€2.98
Rating
Payment Systems
- Bitcoin
- Credit/debit cards
- Ethereum
- Ripple
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- USD Coin (USDC)
- Tether (USDT)
- Solana
- Tron
- TrueUSD (TUSD)
- Stellar (XLM)
Country
Netherlands
United States
Singapore
Traffic3,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingKamatera
Basic package price$8
Rating
Payment Systems
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Canada
Germany
Spain
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Israel
Italy
Netherlands
Sweden
United States
Singapore
Japan
Australia
Traffic5,000 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingVPS24hour
Basic package price$2.85
Rating
Payment Systems
- Skrill
- Credit/debit cards
- YooMoney
- QIWI
- Perfect Money
- Bitcoin
- Apple Pay
- Google Pay
- Samsung Pay
Country
Germany
Finland
Traffic20 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingForexVPS365
Basic package price€17
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Netherlands
United States
Brazil
Hong Kong
Japan
Germany
Traffic20 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingGoVPSFX
Basic package price$2
Rating
Payment Systems
- WebMoney
- Skrill
- YooMoney
- QIWI
- Perfect Money
- Tether (USDT)
- AdvCash
Country
France
Netherlands
Traffic5 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingHostStage
Basic package price$15.95
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Bitcoin
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Latvia
Netherlands
Germany
Poland
Russian Federation
Italy
Lithuania
Spain
Bulgaria
Niger
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
United States
India
Traffic∞
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingHostwinds
Basic package price$12.74
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
- AliPay
Country
United States
Canada
Netherlands
Traffic1,000 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hostingvpsforextrader.com
Basic package price$29.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether (USDT)
- Solana
- USD Coin (USDC)
Country
United Kingdom
United States
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Traffic∞
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingVPSServer.com
Basic package price$21
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
United Kingdom
Netherlands
United States
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Hong Kong
Singapore
Japan
Australia
Israel
Traffic20 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting1Gbits
Basic package price$40.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- Bitcoin
- Perfect Money
- WebMoney
- PayPal
- Tether (USDT)
- Ethereum
- Solana
- Tron
- Ripple
- Litecoin
- USD Coin (USDC)
- Stellar (XLM)
- Dogecoin
Country
United States
France
Sweden
United Arab Emirates
Netherlands
Australia
Singapore
Hong Kong
Denmark
Switzerland
Canada
Romania
Austria
Germany
United Kingdom
Russian Federation
Poland
Traffic4,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingDewlance
Basic package price$7
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Perfect Money
- Bitcoin
Country
United States
Traffic500 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingForexHost.net
Basic package price$24.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether (USDT)
Country
United Kingdom
Netherlands
United States
Traffic25 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS HostingLinkUpHost
Basic package price$22
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Bulgaria
Traffic22 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingMonoVM
Basic package price$42.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- WebMoney
- PayPal
- Skrill
- Credit/debit cards
- Perfect Money
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
Country
Austria
Australia
Canada
Germany
Denmark
France
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Romania
United States
Traffic2,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS HostingVPSforFX
Basic package price$19.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Netherlands
United States
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Traffic1 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingZomro
Basic package price€2.98
Rating
Payment Systems
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
- Tether (USDT)
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Ethereum
Country
United States
Germany
Singapore
Traffic∞
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingAccuWeb Hosting
Basic package price$15
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Wire transfer
Country
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Korea, Republic of
Australia
Singapore
Japan
Canada
Ireland
France
South Africa
Sweden
Traffic250 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingNextpointhost
Basic package price£19
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Skrill
- Wire transfer
- Credit/debit cards
- Perfect Money
- Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
Singapore
United States
Traffic40 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingQHoster
Basic package price$24.95
Rating
Payment Systems
- WebMoney
- PayPal
- Skrill
- Credit/debit cards
- YooMoney
- Payza
- Western Union
- CashU
- AliPay
- Bitcoin
- Neteller
- Litecoin
- Dash
- SolidTrustPay
- Ukash
- OKPAY
- paysafecard
- SOFORT
- QIWI
- Boleto Bancário
Country
Germany
United Kingdom
United States
Canada
Bulgaria
Lithuania
France
Netherlands
Switzerland
Traffic1,000 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingCommercial Network Services
Basic package price$35
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
United Kingdom
United States
Germany
Hong Kong
Japan
Traffic45 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS HostingHostingStak
Basic package price€29.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
France
Traffic40 GB
MT4
-
Trial
-
VPS HostingJFOC Network Solutions
Basic package price$26.95
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
Country
United States
Traffic100 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingMyForexVPS
Basic package price£32
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
United Kingdom
Netherlands
United States
Traffic40 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS HostingNatcoweb Hosting
Basic package price$25
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
United States
Traffic∞
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS HostingPhotonVPS
Basic package price$15.95
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- AliPay
Country
United States
United Kingdom
Traffic30 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingWebline Services
Basic package price$34.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
Country
United States
Traffic500 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingDotBlock
Basic package price$9.95
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
United States
Traffic20 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingWINNERvps
Basic package price$6.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Wire transfer
Country
United States
United Kingdom
Indonesia
Singapore
Traffic10 GB
MT4
-
Trial
-
VPS HostingForex VPS London
Basic package price£19
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Wire transfer
- Perfect Money
- Skrill
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
Country
United Kingdom
Singapore
United States
Traffic∞
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingCloudzy
Basic package price$7.96
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Tether (USDT)
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
Netherlands
Singapore
United States
Luxembourg
Traffic60 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingBeeks Financial Cloud
Basic package price£30
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
Country
Germany
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Japan
United States
France
Netherlands
Switzerland
Singapore
Australia
Traffic30 GB
MT4
-
Trial
-
VPS HostingCrucial Paradigm
Basic package priceA$129.9
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
Country
Australia
Traffic80 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS HostingJaguarPC
Basic package price$4.95
Rating
Payment Systems
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
Country
United States
Traffic30 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS HostingHostworld
Basic package price£14.99
Rating
Payment Systems
- PayPal
- Credit/debit cards
- Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
United States
Traffic∞
MT4
+
Trial
-
Advantages of using a VPS in Forex
Using a Forex VPS in your toolbox will give you many advantages:
- 24/7 uptime and reliable connectivity — VPS are designed to be online 24/7 and the VPS host usually guarantees and uptime better than 99%.
- Save money in maintenance — The VPS host will perform the maintenance required to keep your server up and running.
- High performance — VPS usually have performances above a normal personal computer, you can also customize and add resources if needed.
- Accessible from anywhere — You can access your Virtual Private Server from basically everywhere and from any device. You just need a computer and a network connection.
- Faster orders and response time — Some trading strategies are relying greatly on the speed at which they get data and submit orders. VPS host usually are located in data centers in close proximity to the brokers or together with the brokers. They also have fast network connectivity, resulting in faster speed and response.
- Save money on licenses — You won't need to pay the license for the operating system; the VPS host vill have it covered.
Disadvantages of using a VPS in Forex
Unfortunately using a VPS has also some disadvantages:
- Paid service — VPS is a paid service, so even if you are saving costs in hardware, licensing, and maintenance, you will have to pay for the service.
- Not always customizable — Some brokers and some VPS hosts do not offer many customization options for your VPS, especially in terms of storage.
How to decide?
If you are not sure whether you should be using VPS in your trading, here is the list of reasons to start doing so:
- You have an expert advisor you wish to test on demo and you want it to trade whole day every day without interruptions.
- You have a profitable EA that needs to be constantly online. The cost of VPS will be compensated with advisors' profit.
- You have multiple trading accounts with more than one FX broker and you trade from multiple places. VPS will make them all accessible without loading your PC and without requiring you to carry your laptop everywhere with you.
- You need an extra-fast connection between your expert advisor and a broker. Some VPS are located in the same data centers (or close to) where the broker's servers are hosted.