Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Education

What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
/what-is-forex/
Indicators

Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
/indicators/supertrend/
Tools

Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
/position-size-calculator/
Forex VPS Hosting for MT4/MT5

VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting allows Forex traders to use the virtual environment on the hosting company's servers to run MetaTrader expert advisors non-stop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A VPS is always online, it won't reboot during the trading week, it isn't affected by power outages, and you don't need to worry about keeping your PC on permanently. If you want to run your MT4/MT5 expert advisors continuously without unplanned interruptions, then Forex VPS hosting for MetaTrader is what you need. The purpose of the list presented below is to help traders find the best VPS hosting for MetaTrader 4 expert advisors.
You can read this blog post if you want to learn more about how VPS hosting works:
How Does VPS Work in Forex Trading?
Sorting
×
VPS Hosting
Basic package price
Rating
Payment Systems
Country
MT4
Traffic
Trial
VPS Hosting
Cheap Forex VPS
Basic package price
$3.5
Rating
7.6
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • giropay
    giropay
  • iDEAL
    iDEAL
Country
Netherlands
Netherlands
Canada
Canada
France
France
Traffic
1,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
ForexVPS.net
Basic package price
$36
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Japan
Japan
United States
United States
Netherlands
Netherlands
Germany
Germany
South Africa
South Africa
Switzerland
Switzerland
India
India
Singapore
Singapore
Canada
Canada
Brazil
Brazil
France
France
Israel
Israel
Traffic
250 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Fozzy
Basic package price
€28.45
Rating
10
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Netherlands
Netherlands
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Traffic
1,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
FXVM
Basic package price
$17
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Netherlands
Netherlands
Switzerland
Switzerland
Singapore
Singapore
Japan
Japan
India
India
Australia
Australia
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Germany
Germany
Traffic
40 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
SocialVPS
Basic package price
$7.05
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Neteller
    Neteller
  • FasaPay
    FasaPay
Country
France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Indonesia
Indonesia
Traffic
30 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
TradingFXVPS
Basic package price
$25
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Neteller
    Neteller
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
  • Ripple
    Ripple
  • Dogecoin
    Dogecoin
Country
Germany
Germany
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
Japan
Japan
Singapore
Singapore
Traffic
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
ForexBox
Basic package price
€2.98
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
  • Ripple
    Ripple
  • Litecoin
    Litecoin
  • Dogecoin
    Dogecoin
  • USD Coin (USDC)
    USD Coin (USDC)
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
  • Solana
    Solana
  • Tron
    Tron
  • TrueUSD (TUSD)
    TrueUSD (TUSD)
  • Stellar (XLM)
    Stellar (XLM)
Country
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
Singapore
Singapore
Traffic
3,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Kamatera
Basic package price
$8
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Canada
Canada
Germany
Germany
Spain
Spain
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Israel
Israel
Italy
Italy
Netherlands
Netherlands
Sweden
Sweden
United States
United States
Singapore
Singapore
Japan
Japan
Australia
Australia
Traffic
5,000 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
VPS24hour
Basic package price
$2.85
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • YooMoney
    YooMoney
  • QIWI
    QIWI
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Apple Pay
    Apple Pay
  • Google Pay
    Google Pay
  • Samsung Pay
    Samsung Pay
Country
Germany
Germany
Finland
Finland
Traffic
20 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
ForexVPS365
Basic package price
€17
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
Brazil
Brazil
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Japan
Japan
Germany
Germany
Traffic
20 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
GoVPSFX
Basic package price
$2
Rating
Payment Systems
  • WebMoney
    WebMoney
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • YooMoney
    YooMoney
  • QIWI
    QIWI
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
  • AdvCash
    AdvCash
Country
France
France
Netherlands
Netherlands
Traffic
5 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
HostStage
Basic package price
$15.95
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Latvia
Latvia
Netherlands
Netherlands
Germany
Germany
Poland
Poland
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Italy
Italy
Lithuania
Lithuania
Spain
Spain
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Niger
Niger
Singapore
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United States
United States
India
India
Traffic
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Hostwinds
Basic package price
$12.74
Rating
9.7
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • AliPay
    AliPay
Country
United States
United States
Canada
Canada
Netherlands
Netherlands
Traffic
1,000 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
vpsforextrader.com
Basic package price
$29.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
  • Solana
    Solana
  • USD Coin (USDC)
    USD Coin (USDC)
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Netherlands
Traffic
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
VPSServer.com
Basic package price
$21
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
Germany
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
Italy
Italy
Spain
Spain
Sweden
Sweden
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Singapore
Singapore
Japan
Japan
Australia
Australia
Israel
Israel
Traffic
20 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
1Gbits
Basic package price
$40.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • WebMoney
    WebMoney
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
  • Solana
    Solana
  • Tron
    Tron
  • Ripple
    Ripple
  • Litecoin
    Litecoin
  • USD Coin (USDC)
    USD Coin (USDC)
  • Stellar (XLM)
    Stellar (XLM)
  • Dogecoin
    Dogecoin
Country
United States
United States
France
France
Sweden
Sweden
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
Netherlands
Netherlands
Australia
Australia
Singapore
Singapore
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Denmark
Denmark
Switzerland
Switzerland
Canada
Canada
Romania
Romania
Austria
Austria
Germany
Germany
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Poland
Poland
Traffic
4,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Dewlance
Basic package price
$7
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
Country
United States
United States
Traffic
500 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
ForexHost.net
Basic package price
$24.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
Traffic
25 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
LinkUpHost
Basic package price
$22
Rating
8.8
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Traffic
22 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
MonoVM
Basic package price
$42.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • WebMoney
    WebMoney
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Litecoin
    Litecoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
Country
Austria
Austria
Australia
Australia
Canada
Canada
Germany
Germany
Denmark
Denmark
France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands
Romania
Romania
United States
United States
Traffic
2,000 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
VPSforFX
Basic package price
$19.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Traffic
1 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Zomro
Basic package price
€2.98
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
  • Litecoin
    Litecoin
  • Dogecoin
    Dogecoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
Country
United States
United States
Germany
Germany
Singapore
Singapore
Traffic
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
AccuWeb Hosting
Basic package price
$15
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
Country
United States
United States
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Germany
Germany
Korea, Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Australia
Australia
Singapore
Singapore
Japan
Japan
Canada
Canada
Ireland
Ireland
France
France
South Africa
South Africa
Sweden
Sweden
Traffic
250 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Nextpointhost
Basic package price
£19
Rating
8.4
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Singapore
Singapore
United States
United States
Traffic
40 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
QHoster
Basic package price
$24.95
Rating
Payment Systems
  • WebMoney
    WebMoney
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • YooMoney
    YooMoney
  • Payza
    Payza
  • Western Union
    Western Union
  • CashU
    CashU
  • AliPay
    AliPay
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Neteller
    Neteller
  • Litecoin
    Litecoin
  • Dash
    Dash
  • SolidTrustPay
    SolidTrustPay
  • Ukash
    Ukash
  • OKPAY
    OKPAY
  • paysafecard
    paysafecard
  • SOFORT
    SOFORT
  • QIWI
    QIWI
  • Boleto Bancário
    Boleto Bancário
Country
Germany
Germany
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Canada
Canada
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Lithuania
Lithuania
France
France
Netherlands
Netherlands
Switzerland
Switzerland
Traffic
1,000 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Commercial Network Services
Basic package price
$35
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Germany
Germany
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Japan
Japan
Traffic
45 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
HostingStak
Basic package price
€29.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
Germany
France
France
Traffic
40 GB
MT4
-
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
JFOC Network Solutions
Basic package price
$26.95
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
Country
United States
United States
Traffic
100 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
MyForexVPS
Basic package price
£32
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
Germany
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands
United States
United States
Traffic
40 GB
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
Natcoweb Hosting
Basic package price
$25
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
United States
United States
Traffic
MT4
+
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
PhotonVPS
Basic package price
$15.95
Rating
7
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • AliPay
    AliPay
Country
United States
United States
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Traffic
30 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Webline Services
Basic package price
$34.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
Country
United States
United States
Traffic
500 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
DotBlock
Basic package price
$9.95
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
United States
United States
Traffic
20 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
WINNERvps
Basic package price
$6.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
Country
United States
United States
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Indonesia
Indonesia
Singapore
Singapore
Traffic
10 GB
MT4
-
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
Forex VPS London
Basic package price
£19
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Wire transfer
    Wire transfer
  • Perfect Money
    Perfect Money
  • Skrill
    Skrill
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Singapore
Singapore
United States
United States
Traffic
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Cloudzy
Basic package price
$7.96
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Tether (USDT)
    Tether (USDT)
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
  • Litecoin
    Litecoin
  • Ethereum
    Ethereum
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Germany
Germany
Netherlands
Netherlands
Singapore
Singapore
United States
United States
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Traffic
60 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Beeks Financial Cloud
Basic package price
£30
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
Country
Germany
Germany
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Japan
Japan
United States
United States
France
France
Netherlands
Netherlands
Switzerland
Switzerland
Singapore
Singapore
Australia
Australia
Traffic
30 GB
MT4
-
Trial
-
VPS Hosting
Crucial Paradigm
Basic package price
A$129.9
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
Country
Australia
Australia
Traffic
80 GB
MT4
+
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
JaguarPC
Basic package price
$4.95
Rating
Payment Systems
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
Country
United States
United States
Traffic
30 GB
MT4
-
Trial
+
VPS Hosting
Hostworld
Basic package price
£14.99
Rating
Payment Systems
  • PayPal
    PayPal
  • Credit/debit cards
    Credit/debit cards
  • Bitcoin
    Bitcoin
Country
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Traffic
MT4
+
Trial
-

Advantages of using a VPS in Forex

Using a Forex VPS in your toolbox will give you many advantages:
  • 24/7 uptime and reliable connectivity — VPS are designed to be online 24/7 and the VPS host usually guarantees and uptime better than 99%.
  • Save money in maintenance — The VPS host will perform the maintenance required to keep your server up and running.
  • High performance — VPS usually have performances above a normal personal computer, you can also customize and add resources if needed.
  • Accessible from anywhere — You can access your Virtual Private Server from basically everywhere and from any device. You just need a computer and a network connection.
  • Faster orders and response time — Some trading strategies are relying greatly on the speed at which they get data and submit orders. VPS host usually are located in data centers in close proximity to the brokers or together with the brokers. They also have fast network connectivity, resulting in faster speed and response.
  • Save money on licenses — You won't need to pay the license for the operating system; the VPS host vill have it covered.
As you can see, the advantages are many and significant.

Disadvantages of using a VPS in Forex

Unfortunately using a VPS has also some disadvantages:
  • Paid service — VPS is a paid service, so even if you are saving costs in hardware, licensing, and maintenance, you will have to pay for the service.
  • Not always customizable — Some brokers and some VPS hosts do not offer many customization options for your VPS, especially in terms of storage.

How to decide?

If you are not sure whether you should be using VPS in your trading, here is the list of reasons to start doing so:
  • You have an expert advisor you wish to test on demo and you want it to trade whole day every day without interruptions.
  • You have a profitable EA that needs to be constantly online. The cost of VPS will be compensated with advisors' profit.
  • You have multiple trading accounts with more than one FX broker and you trade from multiple places. VPS will make them all accessible without loading your PC and without requiring you to carry your laptop everywhere with you.
  • You need an extra-fast connection between your expert advisor and a broker. Some VPS are located in the same data centers (or close to) where the broker's servers are hosted.