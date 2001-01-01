Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
MetaTrader Expert Advisors
Here you can download MT4 and MT5 expert advisors (EAs, also called robots) that can be used with the MetaTrader Forex trading platform to enhance your currency trading results with the completely automated trading or simple expert advising (signals you can choose whether to act on or not). The MetaTrader expert advisors presented here implement the best trading strategies. They are free and open-source, so you can test and change them as you like before applying them to your real or demo Forex account. The results of my own testing are also shown for your convenience. The top expert advisors were selected to yield considerable profit with low maximum drawdown during backtests. You will need an account with some of the MT4 Forex brokers to use any of the MT4 EAs presented here. If you want to use an MT5 EA, you would need to open an account with a broker that supports the MT5 version of the platform.
If you experience any problems whole installing a MetaTrader expert advisor on your platform, please refer to this tutorialMetaTrader Expert Advisors User's Tutorial
If you want to achieve higher backtesting quality for your expert advisors, please read this tutorial on importing and converting quality historical data in MetaTraderMetaTrader History Data Importing and Converting Tutorial for Quality Backtesting
Advisor
Currency pairs
Rating
Timeframes
CPU load
Test period
Test lots
Best result
Test profit
Max DrawDown
MT4
MT5
PersistentAnti
Measures persistence of price movements; trades against it.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
01/01/2001 – 04/14/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ W1
Test profit~84%
Max DrawDown~11%
MT4+
MT5+
Bollinger Bands Breakout
A promising BB breakout expert advisor.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
03/01/2019 – 12/01/2020
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ H1
Test profit~3.2%
Max DrawDown~2.7%
MT4+
MT5-
Spike Trader
Based on USD/CAD spike trading strategy by Currency Trader magazine.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/15/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultUSD/CAD @ D1
Test profit~16.3%
Max DrawDown~14%
MT4+
MT5+
Heiken Ashi Naïve
Reverse Heiken Ashi strategy.
Currency pairs
EUR/USD
Rating
TimeframesD1
CPU loadLow
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/13/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ D1
Test profit~29.2%
Max DrawDown~18%
MT4+
MT5+
RSI EA
An RSI expert advisor built using our MT5 EA template.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
01/01/2021 – 01/03/2024
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ M5
Test profit~4.5%
Max DrawDown~12.1%
MT4-
MT5+
Binario
Tester with variable lot size.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/19/2022
Test lots1
Best resultEUR/USD @ D1
Test profit~88%
Max DrawDown~29%
MT4+
MT5+
Bill Williams Alligator
Basic EA based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
03/01/2019 – 12/01/2020
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ H1
Test profit~13.5%
Max DrawDown~6.2%
MT4+
MT5-
2 MA Crossover
Basic moving average crossover EA for further development.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
03/01/2019 – 12/01/2020
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ M30
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~14.7%
MT4+
MT5-
Adjustable MA
Customizable moving average cross EA.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
04/01/2008 – 01/24/2014
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ M5
Test profit~12%
Max DrawDown~13%
MT4+
MT5+
Parabolic SAR
A disastrous expert advisor based on PSAR indicator.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
03/01/2019 – 12/01/2020
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ H1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~47%
MT4+
MT5-
Stochastic Oscillator
A disastrous EA based on stochastic oscillator indicator.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
03/01/2019 – 12/01/2020
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ M15
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~70%
MT4+
MT5-
Currency pairs
AUD/JPY
Rating
TimeframesH1
CPU loadAlmost 0%
Test period
07/07/2008 – 11/09/2009
Test lots1
Best resultAUD/JPY @ H1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
Framework
Based on CCI indicators.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
11/20/2006 – 01/24/2014
Test lots0.1
Best resultGBP/JPY @ D1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
Phoenix
Based on breakouts.
Currency pairs
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/CHF
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
11/19/2006 – 01/24/2014
Test lots1
Best resultGBP/USD @ M15
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
Otkat
Pull-back strategy with low take-profit.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesH1
CPU loadLow
Test period
11/19/2006 – 01/27/2014
Test lots1
Best resultEUR/USD @ H1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
MACD Sample
Sample MACD EA optimized for GBP/USD @ H4.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
11/19/2006 – 12/30/2013
Test lots0.3
Best resultGBP/USD @ H4
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
Artificial Intelligence
Simple neural network.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
11/19/2006 – 01/24/2014
Test lots0.1
Best resultGBP/USD @ H1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
myFXOverEasy
Multiple indicators system.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadHigh
Test period
11/19/2006 – 12/30/2013
Test lots0.1
Best resultUSD/CHF @ H4
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
myPickyBreakout
Simple breakout strategy for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/18/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ D1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
MACD Pattern
EA based on MACD patterns for EUR/USD @ H4.
Currency pairs
EUR/USD
Rating
TimeframesH4
CPU loadAverage
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/15/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ H4
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5-
ATR Trailer
Based on ATR trailing stop.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/14/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ H1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
01/01/2021 – 04/15/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ M5
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
Ichimoku Chikou Cross
Uses Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for signals, ATR for position sizing.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/14/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultEUR/USD @ D1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
Weekly Breakout
It trades on breakouts of the previous week's trading range.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesW1
CPU loadAlmost 0%
Test period
01/01/2013 – 04/15/2022
Test lots0.1
Best resultGBP/USD @ W1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
Account Protector
Trade management EA with a panel.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Position Sizer
A panel EA to calculate position size and open trades.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Chart Pattern Helper
Trades based on manually drawn chart patterns.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
AutoTrading Scheduler
AutoTrading scheduling by days of the week.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
One-Click Trade Pro
A dashboard panel to manage your orders and positions in one-click manner.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadAverage
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
News Trader
News trading with early position entry.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Time Line Auto Close
Close some or all orders by a timer line.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
Timed Order
Schedule a preplanned order.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
ATR Trailing Stop
A utility EA to trail stop-losses using average true range indicator.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
Move Stop to Breakeven
A basic move-stop-to-breakeven expert advisor.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
Single Breakeven
An expert advisor to set a single breakeven for multiple trades.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Amazing
News trader. You give it a date and time of a news and it sets up the breakouts. Good for Forex news traders.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Fractals Trailing Stop
A utility EA to trail stop-losses using the fractals indicator.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Moving Average Trailing Stop
A simple trailing stop EA based on a moving average.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
PSAR Trailing Stop
A utility EA to trail stop-losses using Parabolic SAR.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Fixed Step Trailing Stop
A utility EA to trail stop-losses using a fixed step method.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
High/Low Trailing Stop
A utility EA to trail stop-losses using recent highs and lows.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
Supertrend Trailing Stop
A utility EA to trail stop-losses using the Supertrend indicator.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Ghost SL & TP
Hide stop-loss and take-profit from your broker.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
Trailing Stop on Profit
Starts to trail your stop-loss once a given profit value is reached. Otherwise, works as usual.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5+
myRandom
Completely random expert advisor.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadLow
Test period
11/19/2006 – 01/25/2014
Test lots0.1
Best resultGBP/JPY @ H1
Test profit-
Max DrawDown~100%
MT4+
MT5+
MT4 Expert Advisor Template
Basic template to create your own MT4 expert advisors.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadNone
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4+
MT5-
MT5 EA Template
Starting template to create your own MT5 expert advisor.
Currency pairs
All
Rating
TimeframesAll
CPU loadNone
Test period
–
Test lots-
Best result-
Test profit-
Max DrawDown-
MT4-
MT5+
As you can see in the table above, all MetaTrader expert advisors can be divided into two broad categories:
- MT4 expert advisors that are coded using MQL4 language and that can only be run inside MetaTrader 4 platform.
- MT5 expert advisors that are coded using MQL5 language and that can only be run inside MetaTrader 5 platform.
However, for some of the presented MetaTrader expert advisors, the code is available in two versions: one version in MQL4 for MT4 and another version in MQL5 for MT5. Please make sure you are using the right code version depending on your platform of choice.