Here you can download MT4 and MT5 expert advisors (EAs, also called robots) that can be used with the MetaTrader Forex trading platform to enhance your currency trading results with the completely automated trading or simple expert advising (signals you can choose whether to act on or not). The MetaTrader expert advisors presented here implement the best trading strategies. They are free and open-source, so you can test and change them as you like before applying them to your real or demo Forex account. The results of my own testing are also shown for your convenience. The top expert advisors were selected to yield considerable profit with low maximum drawdown during backtests. You will need an account with some of the MT4 Forex brokers to use any of the MT4 EAs presented here. If you want to use an MT5 EA, you would need to open an account with a broker that supports the MT5 version of the platform.