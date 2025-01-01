Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Spread Betting Size Calculator
Spread betting size calculator — a free tool that lets you calculate the size of the bet in pounds per point to manage your risks accurately. Spread bet size does not depend on the currency pair you trade or even your account currency, so it is pretty straightforward. The formula is: bet size = (money risked / stop-loss amount).
Results
Money risk, £
Bet size, £/points
This calculator can work with any trading instrument offered by your spread betting broker
Make sure you are entering correct stop-loss amount in your broker's points. The calculator form uses pounds, but the results are accurate even if your account currency is not in GBP for some reason.
It is very important to know the amount you are risking before engaging into a trade
It is a good routine to perform before placing your bets. Professional traders always control the amount they might lose in a given spread betting position
You can discuss this calculator and offer your ideas in a dedicated forum topic about it
Go to forum
You might also find our Fibonacci calculator
You can quickly calculate optimum stop-loss and take-profit levels based on the recent trend extrema.Fibonacci calculator
You might also be interested in our other calculator
Learn more
Position Size Calculator
This position size calculator is a free Forex tool that lets you calculate the size of the...
Learn more
Pip Value Calculator
Use this pip value calculator if you want to know a price of a single pip for any Forex tr...
Learn more
Gain and Loss Percentage Calculator
This online gain and loss percentage calculator quickly tells you what percentage of the a...