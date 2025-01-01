EN

About

We can help you by

Giving you free e-books and articles that help to learn more about trading

Providing online calculators, downloadable indicators, and free expert advisors

Maintaining an honest broker rating system based on traders' reviews

Using sophisticated algorithms to detect suspicious reviews

Offering access to a community of traders where one can share experience and learn from others

Our commitments:

  • We do not remove reviews on brokers' requests unless they present a doubtless evidence of a review being fake.
  • We disable rating for the brokers that promise bonuses for reviews.
  • We listen to our visitors and implement their suggestions. For example, a half of features in our Position Sizer have been proposed by the users.
  • We do not sell miraculous products that promise to make you rich with Forex.
What we are not:

  • Not a broker. We do not accept funds from traders.
  • Not a money management company. We will not trade on your behalf.
  • Not a trading software workshop. We will not develop a trading tool on your request.
  • Not a get-rich-quick scheme. We do not sell anything.
Team EarnForex is brought to you by the team of qualified writers, coders, and editorial staff

Founder and Editor

Andriy Moraru

Andriy holds MS degree in computer science. A currency trader since 2005 and a developer of the automated trading systems since 2006. His area of professional interests includes macroeconomics, inter-market relationship, political economy and central banking. Andriy manages content, supervises public relations and develops new products at EarnForex.com.

Content Manager

Vladimir Vyun

Vladimir is an online journalist with background in computer science and work experience in pension funds. After years of writing and editing financial news articles, Vladimir is currently oversees the analytical and informational content sections of EarnForex.com.

Data Mining Specialist

Prabhu Kameswaran

Prabhu is a content manager and software developer with BE degree in computer science. After working as programmer and analysis developer in major IT and finance companies since 2006, he turned to data engineering at EarnForex.com. Prabhu is responsible for keeping the website's numbers accurate and up-to-date: interest rates, credit ratings, macroeconomic statistics and historical currency rates.

Forum Administrator

Natalie Ryzhkova

Natalie is your first point of contact in EarnForex forum environment. Having an IT background with degrees in philology and management helps with articles localization and resolving moderation inquiries. Natalie is your lovely point of contact for everything moderator related.

Contact information

You can use the online contact form to get in touch with EarnForex team

