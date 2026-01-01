With most Forex brokers when you leave a currency pair position open over the night, you will get a swap or an interest payment for it. It can be positive (you earn money) or negative (you lose money). That payment is usually very small, and the majority of the beginning traders just do not pay attention to it since their direct profit or loss from the trading is much greater than this rollover interest. But why do the brokers pay and charge this overnight interest payment or swap? And why do some brokers promote interest-free accounts?

The origin of the overnight interest is the fact that in the retail Forex market, the physical delivery of the currencies is absent. If you buy €100,000 with your leveraged $1,100 margin, the broker will not transfer those €100,000 to your bank account. But you have paid $110,000 for those euros, even if you borrowed them from your broker. So, if the Forex broker does not deliver the currency to you, it technically borrows it from you. In the above-mentioned example, you borrow $110,000 from the broker, and the broker borrows €100,000 from you. And where you have debt and loan, there you have interest rates. The interest rates for the overnight interbank lending (and that's what you are doing when trading Forex on leverage) are set by the central banks. For example, the rate that you pay for borrowing the dollars from your broker is controlled by the Federal Reserve System, while the interest rate that the broker pays to you for borrowing the euros from you is set by the European Central Bank. The difference between those two rates is the final overnight interest or swap rate.

Let's look at this rate calculation. You buy a standard lot (100,000 units) of EUR/USD with your account being in the US dollars with the leverage of 1:100. The current Fed rate is 0.75% and the current ECB rate is 0%:

You use $1,100 as the margin. You borrow $110,000 from your Forex broker. You buy €100,000 with the borrowed money. You lend €100,000 to your broker (because it will not deliver the currency to you anyway). You need to pay 0.75% yearly or 0.00208% daily on your borrowed $110,000. Your Forex broker needs to pay 0% on its €100,000 borrowed from you. In the end, the broker needs to charge the difference between €0 and $2.29 for each day that your position is open. This is your negative swap or overnight interest.

What would happen if you did not buy that standard lot of EUR/USD but went short on it instead? You would be paid that difference by your broker.

The problem is that in reality brokers do not pay or take the exact amounts for the overnight interest. They minimize the swap when they pay it out and maximize when you pay it. That way, they try to avoid the risks. But that is certainly not very fair.

Triple swaps on Wednesday

You may notice that when hold your Forex position through Wednesday close that they swaps you receive or pay are tripled. This happens because spot Forex transactions are settled on T+2 cycle, which means that a trade is settled on its date plus two business days. When your position crosses Wednesday New York session close threshold, it becomes a Thursday trade. When you add two days to calculate the value date, you get Saturday, which is on weekend (obviously!), so the actual value date goes to Monday, which means that you have to pay or receive the swap payment for three days (Wednesday + Saturday + Sunday).

For some CFD symbols, brokers have Friday as a triple swap day, which is the same as how overnight money-market rates work.

Swap-free accounts

Why do some of the brokers claim that they do not pay or take overnight interest? Because the interest is viewed inappropriate by one of the most popular religions in the world — Islam. Some Forex brokers offer interest-free accounts on request and charge a fixed commission per trade to compensate their interest-based losses. Some brokers provide only interest-free accounts and usually do not charge any commissions in that case.

Why pay attention to swaps?