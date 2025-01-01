When you open a trade, you do it at the Ask price for Buy trades or at the Bid price for Sell trades. If you were to close the trade, the opposite price is used — the Bid price to close a Buy trade and the Ask price to close a Sell trade. The same applies for calculating the trade's floating profit or loss. Hence, when opening a new trade, it always starts in the red due to the Bid/Ask spread. This is why, every traders must first beat the spread for their positions to become profitable.