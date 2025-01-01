Popular results
Forex FAQ
What is Forex?
You can read the detailed answer in the separate section of the site — What is Forex?.
How can I start trading Forex?
You'll need to register a trading account with a Forex broker, such as Exness. Then you can begin using their Forex client program to buy and sell currencies. This will take less than 5 minutes of your time!
Who owns Forex and where is it located?
It isn't owned by anyone in particular. Forex is an interbank market, meaning that its transactions are conducted only between two participants — seller and the buyer. So as long as the current banking system will exist, Forex will be here. It isn't connected to any specific country or government organization.
What are the working hours of Forex market?
Forex market is open from 22:00 GMT Sunday (opening of the Australian trading session) till 22:00 GMT Friday (closing of the US trading session).
What is margin?
Margin is money you need to have in your broker account to secure your open position. Different brokers require different amount of margin money to keep your positions open.
What are the long and short positions?
A long position is a buy position, meaning that this position will be in profit if the currency rate goes up. A short position is a sell position, meaning that this position will be in profit if the currency rate goes down.
What is the best Forex trading strategy?
There is none. You should constantly develop your own strategies for every possible market situation if you want to be in profit. Specific Forex strategies can only be good for a limited period and for specific currency pairs.
How much money do I need to start trading Forex?
With some Forex brokers you can start trading Forex with as little as $1. Usually, the minimum amount varies from $100 to $10,000 ($100,000 and more for interbank trading).
A news (macroeconomic report) came out that should have pushed a currency pair up/down, but it did not react or moved in the opposite direction. Why?
Forex market often ignores fundamental reports. There are thousands factors affecting the currency rates. Their sum can move a currency pair without any regard to some macroeconomic data report.
I've downloaded the expert advisor for MetaTrader platform but I don't know how to install it. What should I do?
You can read the MetaTrader Expert Advisors User's Tutorial to find out how to install those expert advisors.
I've downloaded a custom indicator for MetaTrader platform but I don't know how to install it. What should I do?
You can read the MetaTrader Indicators User's Tutorial to find out how to install those indicators.
Can I open a buy trade in EUR/USD and withdraw the bought euros?
Can you code an indicator/expert advisor/script for me?
Sorry, but we are not doing coding requests, but you can try asking at our forums or contact our partners who are professional MetaTrader coders.
Why does any trade that I open starts in a loss?
When you open a trade, you do it at the Ask price for Buy trades or at the Bid price for Sell trades. If you were to close the trade, the opposite price is used — the Bid price to close a Buy trade and the Ask price to close a Sell trade. The same applies for calculating the trade's floating profit or loss. Hence, when opening a new trade, it always starts in the red due to the Bid/Ask spread. This is why, every traders must first beat the spread for their positions to become profitable.