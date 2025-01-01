EN

Fibonacci Calculator

The presented Fibonacci calculator will help you to generate four basic Fibonacci retracement values — 23.8%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. All you need to do is to fill the current trend's highest and lowest values into the form below and press the button
Results
Direct
Reverse
100.0% Retracement Value
61.8% Retracement Value
50.0% Retracement Value
38.2% Retracement Value
23.6% Retracement Value
0.0% Retracement Value

Fibonacci retracement levels are a powerful Forex tool of a technical analysis

The main idea behind these levels is the support and resistance values for a currency pair trend at which the most important breaks or bounces can appear. It is recommended to set your stop-loss, take-profit as well as stop and limit orders at these levels or around their values. This Fibonacci calculator will organize your currency trading experience and will allow you to be in the market full-time.

You might also be interested in our pivot points calculator

It will help you to calculate various pivot points and support/resistance levels.

pivot points calculator

