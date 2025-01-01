Popular results
Forex Brokers
Finding the best Forex broker among hundreds of online currency trading companies is not an easy task. When looking for a top broker, you have to pay attention to the following aspects:
- Is the broker reliable? Is it regulated by a solid authority? What country is it based in? Will it be easy for you to get compensated in case things do not go as planned?
- How fair are the broker's trading conditions? Are spreads and commission low? Does it offer leverage on fair conditions? Are overnight interest rate payments distributed honestly? How fast and seamless is the broker's order execution?
- Does the broker offer all currency pairs you would like to trade? Does it accept your preferred payment method? Are you comfortable with the trading platform?
- Is broker's support service knowledgeable? Is it honest in answering uneasy questions? How long does it take the broker to respond to traders' issues?
- How reputable is the broker? How old is it? Does it have a good share of positive reviews? Do those reviews look legit? How does it compare with other Forex brokers?
Additionally, all the online Forex brokers presented here are reviewed by traders. Also, some of the brokers' representatives answer to the questions and problem reports mentioned in these reviews, providing some exclusive first-hand information to our visitors. You will find 258 brokers listed in the table below.
This is a full list of retail Forex brokers that offer online currency trading services. Click on the broker's name to get more details about it and read traders' reviews.
Choosing a Forex broker?
Speculative currency trading through a retail FX broker is not the only way to participate in the foreign exchange market. You should be considering to open an account with one of the online Forex brokers if:
- You are totally OK with Internet-based trading.
- You do not mind accepting electronic terms of service instead of signing lengthy paper contracts.
- You wish to be able to trade with offshore FX brokers (however, we still advise to go with a regulated company).
- Diversity of choices is more important to you than a personal contact with your brokerage.
- You are interested in being a day trader or scalper.
- You want to work with state-of-the-art trading software at no additional cost.
- You would like to have hundreds of currency pairs and CFDs at your disposal.
If you are not interested in the above-listed features, you may consider contacting your local bank or joining a currency futures exchange (e.g., the IntercontinentalExchange). However, their requirements to customers are usually much stricter than those of online Forex brokers. In addition, their trading conditions may not be as favorable as those of the top brokers listed in the table above.