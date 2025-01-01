Bullish or Bearish?

The price needs to be inside the wave for you to use this calculator properly. Here are the two variants of the wave you can work with — bullish and bearish

The current price is C; A is the beginning of the wave (bottom for bullish and peak for bearish); B is the local maximum (for bullish wave) or minimum (for bearish wave)

Fibonacci retracements (0.382 and 0.618) are calculated to form the entry, target and stop-loss levels. It's better to enter positions only if the current price (C) is close to 0.382 Fibonacci level.