Risk and Reward Forex Calculator
Bullish or Bearish?
The price needs to be inside the wave for you to use this calculator properly. Here are the two variants of the wave you can work with — bullish and bearish
The current price is C; A is the beginning of the wave (bottom for bullish and peak for bearish); B is the local maximum (for bullish wave) or minimum (for bearish wave)
Fibonacci retracements (0.382 and 0.618) are calculated to form the entry, target and stop-loss levels. It's better to enter positions only if the current price (C) is close to 0.382 Fibonacci level.
Attention!
It's not recommended to enter a trade if your reward-to-risk ratio is less than 2
You might also be interested in our position size calculator
It can help you to calculate the optimal size of the position depending on your stop-loss in pips, risk tolerance and account size
