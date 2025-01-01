EN

Risk and Reward Forex Calculator

The risk and reward calculator will help you to calculate the position's best targets and their respective reward-to-risk ratios based on the Fibonacci retracements from the local peak and bottom. It's a powerful tool to determine the potential risks before entering any positions
Bullish or Bearish?

The price needs to be inside the wave for you to use this calculator properly. Here are the two variants of the wave you can work with — bullish and bearish

The current price is C; A is the beginning of the wave (bottom for bullish and peak for bearish); B is the local maximum (for bullish wave) or minimum (for bearish wave)

Fibonacci retracements (0.382 and 0.618) are calculated to form the entry, target and stop-loss levels. It's better to enter positions only if the current price (C) is close to 0.382 Fibonacci level.

bullish Bearish

Attention!

It's not recommended to enter a trade if your reward-to-risk ratio is less than 2

