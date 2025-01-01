Popular results
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Forex Trading Information
Forex — the foreign exchange (currency or FOREX, or FX) market is the biggest and the most liquid financial market in the world. It boasts a daily volume of more than $7.5 trillion. Trading in this market involves buying and selling world currencies, taking profit from the exchange rates difference. FX trading can yield high profits but is also a very risky endeavor.
Featured Forex Brokers
EarnForex has been helping traders since 2005.How can we help you?
Do you want to improve your trading?
You have some skills and experience but need to push it to the next level.
Do you want a strategy?
You know the basics of trading but need some foundation to develop your own system.
Do you need tools to help you get better at Forex?
You have some skills and experience but need to push it to the next level
Do you want a new broker?
You need a Forex broker to start trading or you are exploring alternatives to your current one.
Do you want to run your trading platform 24x7?
You have all the right tools but you need to reliably run your indicators and expert advisors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Do you want to talk to other traders?
You have everything you need but would like to communicate with other Forex traders and MetaTrader developers to share experience.