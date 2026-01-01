Forex social networks number millions of members, which shows how popular they are among traders. There are many communities of traders, but not all of them can be considered social networks of traders. To be considered a social network, a trading website should provide an opportunity to share trading results, follow, compare, and analyze (with a very high level of detail) various trading systems, and, finally, socialize to share their sentiment about the current market situation.

The landscape of the social networks dedicated to trading changes yearly. Old social networks go, and new ones emerge. The list of the noteworthy Forex social networks as of 2026 consists of four websites:

TradingView

Year of launch: 2011

2011 Similarweb rank: 118

118 Millions of members and charts.

Features: advanced charting tools, custom chart scripting, voting system, chance for winning real-world money in a risk-free competition, ability to create or participate in custom contests.

TradingView is the youngest of the Forex social networks presented here. The website is now a staple for chart sharing in financial trading and investment. It offers traders an opportunity to share their ideas in the form of complex charts with a range of graphical tools and also with a text description. Other traders can subscribe to those who post and can vote for the best charts. Chart gems such as this are one of the reasons to visit TradingView from time to time, even if you are not a member and do not plan to become one. Unfortunately, it does not offer automated trade-copying as of now.

Forex Factory

Year of launch: 2004

2004 Similarweb rank: 2,013

2,013 1,608,000 members total, 11,000 members sharing their trades.

Features: a huge forum, detailed analysis, sentiment indicators, economic calendar.

Forex Factory — one of the biggest and oldest Forex forums that enabled trade posting/following functionality, turning itself into a major social network of currency traders. The website continues to improve its functionality on a regular basis.

Myfxbook

Year of launch: 2009

2009 Similarweb rank: 16,235

16,235 6,000+ active systems/EAs to follow.

1 million forum users and 300k+ posts in 17 years.

Features: detailed performance analysis and comparison, backtests, chart sharing, autotrading, calendar, calculators, reviews, forums, pattern analysis, volatility meter, currency heatmap, correlation filter, CoT charts, Forex Sentiment, Strategy AI for automatic creation of trading strategies.

Myfxbook became popular as an EA performance-sharing website years ago and has become a lot more popular today. Traders will find a feature-packed website there.

reddit.com/r/Forex

Year of launch: 2009

2009 Similarweb rank: 8 for reddit.com, not available for subreddits

8 for reddit.com, not available for subreddits 544,000 subscribers.

Features: Reddit's voting and reputation system.

reddit.com/r/Forex — the Forex subreddit isn't as big as the largest Forex forums and is much smaller than the WSB subreddit, but it still provides the main function of a Forex social network — an opportunity to share and follow ideas. Even though it is flooded with newbie questions and recycling of the same content, Reddit's voting system usually helps to sort out worthy ideas from junk.

Note: Previous versions of this list included such social networks as Currensee, FxBees, FXTavern, MeetPips, and FXSTAT. They are all gone now as the field is consolidating, with the biggest players getting bigger while the underdogs fail to capture the traders' attention consistently.

In modern times, social networks encountered a new and unexpected rival — Artificial Intelligence. With the rise of generative AIs, many people turned to them for seeking information, asking questions, and requesting suggestions. This puts social networks in danger as AIs can reduce their popularity among traders as a source of information and ideas. At the same time, social networks themselves are flooded with AI-generated slop, reducing their appeal to active users.

If you want to say something or ask a question about any of the mentioned Forex social networks or about some other related website, please use our Forex forum to do so.