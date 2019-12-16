EN

Forex Report Analysis Tool

This report analysis tool will analyze .html reports produced by MetaTrader 4/5 (including Strategy Tester) and Oanda platform. The result of this analysis will be available in form of various metrics for your further consideration. First, you should create a report in your trading platform, then you need to submit it via the form below. This tool does not analyze Optimization Reports generated by MetaTrader Strategy Tester. You can discuss report analysis tool on our forum.

Please specify a report file:

Calculated Metrics

Technical Stuff