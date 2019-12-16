Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Forex Report Analysis Tool
This report analysis tool will analyze .html reports produced by MetaTrader 4/5 (including Strategy Tester) and Oanda platform. The result of this analysis will be available in form of various metrics for your further consideration. First, you should create a report in your trading platform, then you need to submit it via the form below. This tool does not analyze Optimization Reports generated by MetaTrader Strategy Tester. You can discuss report analysis tool on our forum.
Please specify a report file:
Calculated Metrics
Technical Stuff