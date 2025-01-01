EN

Pip Value Calculator

Use this pip value calculator if you want to know a price of a single pip for any Forex traded currency. Use this free Forex tool to calculate and plan your orders when dealing with many or exotic currency pairs. All you need to do is to fill the form below and press the button:
Account currency
EUR
Currency pair
EUR/USD
Results
Price of pip
Although knowing the actual value of a pip in the U.S. dollars is trivial for such currency pairs as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, it is quite hard to tell the pip value for these currency pairs if your account is denominated in other currencies, or for any other pairs, which have a base currency other than your account is. These currency pairs also require the knowledge of the bid/ask price to convert the pip value to the account currency

