Gain and Loss Percentage Calculator

This online gain and loss percentage calculator quickly tells you what percentage of the account balance you have won or lost. It also estimates a percentage of current balance required to get to the breakeven point again. Alternatively, you can enter the percentages and see the size of your gain or loss in currency. The calculator will do its work as you fill out the fields. You can switch between loss and gain by clicking the button. You can even find out your starting balance by filling your current balance and the recent balance change.
Why use it?

You can use it to understand better how much you have won or lost in Forex during the day or during some other period. You will also know how much you need to retake to break even or how much you can afford to lose before returning to your starting capital

The calculator will also tell you what was your initial capital given the final balance and the gain/loss size that has led to it.

