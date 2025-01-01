Pivot Points Calculator

Camarilla

Camarilla pivot points are a set of eight very probable levels, which resemble support and resistance values for the current trend. The origin and the precise way to calculate these pivot points are unclear. The most important fact is that these pivot points work for all traders and help in setting the right stop-loss and take-profit orders. The following rules are used to calculate Camarilla pivot points.

You can find a history of the Camarilla pivot points method and some interesting examples of its usage in a short e-book called Camarilla Levels.