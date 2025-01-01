Pivot Points Calculator

Popular results
Pivot Point Calculator Rules
Floor
The floor pivot points, presented in the first column of the calculation results table, are the most basic and popular type of pivots used in Forex trading technical analysis. The pivot point is interpreted as the primary support/resistance level — the point at which the main trend will be born. First to third level resistance and support points serve as additional indicators of possible trend reversal or continuation. The formula to calculate floor pivot points is quite simple:
Pivot (P) = (H + L + C) / 3
Resistance (R1) = (2 × P) − L
R2 = P + H − L
R3 = H + 2 × (P − L)
Support (S1) = (2 × P) − H
S2 = P − H + L
S3 = L − 2 × (H − P)
Tom DeMark's
Another popular method of calculating the pivots to forecast the future of the trend is Tom DeMark's pivot points, which are not pivot points exactly, but are a kind of high and low forecasts for the period. To calculate DeMark's pivot points, you can follow these rules:
If Close < Open Then X = H + 2 × L + C
If Close > Open Then X = 2 × H + L + C
If Close = Open Then X = H + L + 2 × C
New High = X / 2 − L
New Low = X / 2 − H
Woodie's
Woodie's pivot points are similar to floor pivot points, but are calculated in a somewhat different way, giving more weight to the Close price of the previous period. To calculate Woodie's pivot points, the presented pivot point calculator uses the following rules:
Pivot (P) = (H + L + 2 × C) / 4
Resistance (R1) = (2 × P) − L
R2 = P + H − L
Support (S1) = (2 × P) − H
S2 = P − H + L
Camarilla
Camarilla pivot points are a set of eight very probable levels, which resemble support and resistance values for the current trend. The origin and the precise way to calculate these pivot points are unclear. The most important fact is that these pivot points work for all traders and help in setting the right stop-loss and take-profit orders. The following rules are used to calculate Camarilla pivot points.
You can find a history of the Camarilla pivot points method and some interesting examples of its usage in a short e-book called Camarilla Levels.
R4 = (H − L) × 1.1 / 2 + C
R3 = (H − L) × 1.1 / 4 + C
R2 = (H − L) × 1.1 / 6 + C
R1 = (H − L) × 1.1 / 12 + C
S1 = C − (H − L) × 1.1 / 12
S2 = C − (H − L) × 1.1 / 6
S3 = C − (H − L) × 1.1 / 4
S4 = C − (H − L) × 1.1 / 2
