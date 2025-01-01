Calculating your position size correctly is very important, especially if you are pursuing a money management strategy

It is recommended to do it every time you open a new Forex position. It will take just a minute of your time but will save you from losing excessive amounts of money. Risk-based position size calculation is also the first step to the organized Forex trading, which in its turn is a crucial skill of all professional traders.

Consider using brokers with micro or lower minimum position size. Otherwise you might find it difficult to use the calculated value in actual trading orders.

The form above might not calculate position size for oil, gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD), and other commodities Their contract specifications (namely, lot size) differ significantly between brokers. Please use our Position Sizer MetaTrader expert advisor to assess position volumes for such assets: Position Sizer EA

The advantages of the MetaTrader version are: Very fast calculation (once set up)

Easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface with a graphical panel

Position size calculated in the same software that is used for trading

Will work for you even when you are offline

Calculate position size even if EarnForex.com is temporarily offline.

Execute trades based on your calculated position size using with a keyboard shortcut.

The disadvantages of the MetaTrader version are: Requires MetaTrader (4 or 5) installation

Requires downloading and installing the indicator

It is not as intuitive as this simple lot size calculator