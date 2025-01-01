EN

Popular results

Tools

Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Education

What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
/what-is-forex/
Indicators

Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
/indicators/supertrend/
Tools

Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
/position-size-calculator/
Advertisements
— Trade Forex with 1:2000 Leverage
$ £ ¥
¥ £ $

Calculate Maximum Position Size by Stop-Out

Although it makes sense for Forex traders to calculate risk-based position size based on a rather small percentage of their account size, it is sometimes necessary to open a trade with the maximum possible size based on the broker's stop-out level. This maximum position size calculator lets you calculate the maximum
Account currency
EUR
Currency pair
EUR/USD
Results
units
Lots

The calculations should be use cautiously. This maximum position size by margin stop-out level is intended only for use on an account where you don't mind losing nearly the entire balance on a single trade. Such a trading style makes sense if you only transfer enough money to a Forex broker to open just one trade while you keep the rest of your trading money at the bank.

The calculator assumes that you don't have any other trades open in your account and that you won't be opening any other trades apart from the calculated one. Introduction of other trades invalidates the calculation results.

Warning!

The calculator works as is. There is no warranty of accuracy. Use at your own risk.

You might also be interested in our other calculator

Pivot Points Calculator image

Pivot Points Calculator

The presented pivot points calculator will instantly generate pivot points in four differe...

Learn more
Fibonacci Calculator image

Fibonacci Calculator

The presented Fibonacci calculator will help you to generate four basic Fibonacci retracem...

Learn more
Risk and Reward Forex Calculator image

Risk and Reward Forex Calculator

The risk and reward calculator will help you to calculate the position's best targets and ...

Learn more