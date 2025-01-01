The calculations should be use cautiously. This maximum position size by margin stop-out level is intended only for use on an account where you don't mind losing nearly the entire balance on a single trade. Such a trading style makes sense if you only transfer enough money to a Forex broker to open just one trade while you keep the rest of your trading money at the bank.

The calculator assumes that you don't have any other trades open in your account and that you won't be opening any other trades apart from the calculated one. Introduction of other trades invalidates the calculation results.