Central bank interest rate (also called overnight rate) is the rate, which is used by the country's central banking institution to lend short-term money to the country's commercial banks. Interest rates also play an important role in Forex market. Because the currencies bought via a broker are not delivered to the buyer, the broker should pay interest to traders based on the difference between "short" currency interest rate and "long" currency interest rate.

In this Forex interest rates table, you can find the current interest rates of 29 sovereign countries and one monetary union. Additionally, you are able to scroll back in time and see how and when the interest rates were changed by the central banks. Alternatively, you can set the date below to get the interest rates on any day in the past:

Central bank interest rates of the following countries and unions are covered in this interest rates table: United States of America, eurozone, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Brazil, Czech Republic, Chile, China, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

You can click on the country you are interested in to see the historical chart of its interest rates. You can add multiple countries to the same chart to compare their historical interest rates.