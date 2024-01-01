EN

Central Bank Interest Rates

Central bank interest rate (also called overnight rate) is the rate, which is used by the country's central banking institution to lend short-term money to the country's commercial banks. Interest rates also play an important role in Forex market. Because the currencies bought via a broker are not delivered to the buyer, the broker should pay interest to traders based on the difference between "short" currency interest rate and "long" currency interest rate.

In this Forex interest rates table, you can find the current interest rates of 29 sovereign countries and one monetary union. Additionally, you are able to scroll back in time and see how and when the interest rates were changed by the central banks. Alternatively, you can set the date below to get the interest rates on any day in the past:

Central bank interest rates of the following countries and unions are covered in this interest rates table: United States of America, eurozone, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Brazil, Czech Republic, Chile, China, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

You can click on the country you are interested in to see the historical chart of its interest rates. You can add multiple countries to the same chart to compare their historical interest rates.

Country
Current Rate
Latest Change
Central Bank
Country
United States
Current Rate
4.00% — 4.25%
Latest Change
2025-09-17 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Federal Reserve System
Country
Eurozone
Current Rate
2.15%
Latest Change
2025-06-05 by 0.25%
Central Bank
European Central Bank
Country
United Kingdom
Current Rate
4.00%
Latest Change
2025-08-07 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of England
Country
Japan
Current Rate
0.50%
Latest Change
2025-01-24 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Japan
Country
Canada
Current Rate
2.50%
Latest Change
2025-09-17 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Canada
Country
Australia
Current Rate
3.60%
Latest Change
2025-08-12 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Reserve Bank of Australia
Country
New Zealand
Current Rate
3.00%
Latest Change
2025-08-20 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Country
Switzerland
Current Rate
0.00%
Latest Change
2025-06-19 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Swiss National Bank
Country
Brazil
Current Rate
15.00%
Latest Change
2025-06-18 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Banco Central do Brasil
Country
Czech Republic
Current Rate
3.50%
Latest Change
2025-05-09 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Czech National Bank
Country
Chile
Current Rate
4.75%
Latest Change
2025-07-30 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Central Bank of Chile
Country
China
Current Rate
3.00%
Latest Change
2025-05-20 by 0.10%
Central Bank
People's Bank of China
Country
Denmark
Current Rate
1.75%
Latest Change
2025-06-06 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Danmarks Nationalbank
Country
Hungary
Current Rate
6.50%
Latest Change
2024-09-25 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Magyar Nemzeti Bank
Country
Iceland
Current Rate
7.50%
Latest Change
2025-05-21 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Central Bank of Iceland
Country
India
Current Rate
5.75%
Latest Change
2025-06-06 by 0.50%
Central Bank
Reserve Bank of India
Country
Indonesia
Current Rate
4.75%
Latest Change
2025-09-17 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Indonesia
Country
Israel
Current Rate
4.50%
Latest Change
2024-01-01 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Israel
Country
Malaysia
Current Rate
2.75%
Latest Change
2025-07-09 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Central Bank of Malaysia
Country
Mexico
Current Rate
7.50%
Latest Change
2025-09-25 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Mexico
Country
Norway
Current Rate
4.00%
Latest Change
2025-09-17 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Norges Bank
Country
Poland
Current Rate
4.75%
Latest Change
2025-09-04 by 0.25%
Central Bank
National Bank of Poland
Country
Romania
Current Rate
6.50%
Latest Change
2024-08-07 by 0.25%
Central Bank
National Bank of Romania
Country
Russian Federation
Current Rate
17.00%
Latest Change
2025-09-15 by 1.00%
Central Bank
Bank of Russia
Country
South Africa
Current Rate
7.00%
Latest Change
2025-08-01 by 0.25%
Central Bank
South African Reserve Bank
Country
South Korea
Current Rate
2.50%
Latest Change
2025-05-29 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Korea
Country
Sweden
Current Rate
1.75%
Latest Change
2025-10-01 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Sveriges Riksbank
Country
Taiwan
Current Rate
2.00%
Latest Change
2024-03-22 by 0.125%
Central Bank
Central Bank of the Republic of China
Country
Thailand
Current Rate
1.50%
Latest Change
2025-08-13 by 0.25%
Central Bank
Bank of Thailand
Country
Turkey
Current Rate
43.50%
Latest Change
2025-09-12 by 2.50%
Central Bank
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey

EarnForex.com is not responsible for the accuracy of the presented data. Please verify all values on a specific central bank's website.

Why interest rates are important?

Forex traders use interest rates to assess the relative strength of currencies. Changes in interest rates is the single most important fundamental indicator in currency trading. The size of the overnight swap paid by traders for holding negative interest currency pairs as well as the overnight swap received by traders for holding positive interest currency pairs is based on the central bank rates. Sophisticated traders also participate in carry trade based on the interest rate differential.

How to use central bank interest rates history?

You can see the history of the interest rates for each central bank using the date setting or the go back link. This allows you to see what was the rate for the specific currency at any point in time in recent history. Comparing the trajectory of the interest rate value to that of the currency's performance in the Forex market can help you understand their correlation.