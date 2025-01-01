Popular results
Forex Course
The Forex course below consists of 92 lessons that will teach you the essentials of currency trading. The course was written by the founder and an economist at Rockefeller Treasury Services, Barbara Rockefeller, and co-written by Vicki Schmelzer, a senior FX correspondent, book author, and a professional Forex trader with 20 years of experience.
This course takes you through the basics
- Shows you how to do your own technical and fundamental analysis
- Introduces you to advanced trading concepts and explains the real difference between a losing trader and a professional trader
- You will learn how to work with charts, apply indicators and simple patterns, plan your trades
- Manage your risk and navigate the industry
- you will understand how to use sentiment analysis to your advantage
- how real-world events affect exchange rates, what power central banks have over Forex, and what alternatives traders have in the popular spot FX market
Total progress:
0 / 0
- Introduction
- Retail Forex Industry
- Analysis Basics
- Chart Basics
- Chart Lines
- Japanese Candlesticks
- Fibonacci
- Indicators
- Advanced Chart Analysis
- The Market
- Fundamental Analysis
- Diversity of Forex
- Sentiment Analysis
- Forex Connections
- Planning
- Trading Systems Basics
- Risk Management
- Staying Safe
- Alternative Forex Markets
Retail Forex Industry
0 / 5
Analysis Basics
0 / 4
Chart Basics
0 / 5
Chart Lines
0 / 3
Japanese Candlesticks
0 / 2
Fibonacci
0 / 2
Indicators
0 / 13
Advanced Chart Analysis
0 / 5
Diversity of Forex
0 / 2
Sentiment Analysis
0 / 3
Forex Connections
0 / 3
Trading Systems Basics
0 / 3
Staying Safe
0 / 1
Alternative Forex Markets
0 / 4