Forex Course

The Forex course below consists of 92 lessons that will teach you the essentials of currency trading. The course was written by the founder and an economist at Rockefeller Treasury Services, Barbara Rockefeller, and co-written by Vicki Schmelzer, a senior FX correspondent, book author, and a professional Forex trader with 20 years of experience.

This course takes you through the basics

  • Shows you how to do your own technical and fundamental analysis
  • Introduces you to advanced trading concepts and explains the real difference between a losing trader and a professional trader
  • You will learn how to work with charts, apply indicators and simple patterns, plan your trades
  • Manage your risk and navigate the industry
  • you will understand how to use sentiment analysis to your advantage
  • how real-world events affect exchange rates, what power central banks have over Forex, and what alternatives traders have in the popular spot FX market
Each lesson ends with a little quiz — answer questions after reading the text to assess yourself as you gain new knowledge. Passing the test is optional — you can skip to the next lesson at any time.

Introduction
What Is Forex Trading?
Why Do Currency Rates Change?
Why Trade Forex?
Word of Warning to Forex Traders
Detailed View on Currency Pairs
Forex Market Structure
Trading Sessions
How Is Money Made in Forex?
Pips
Lots
Margin and Leverage
Trading Orders
Demo Trading
Retail Forex Industry
Details on Retail Forex
Different Types of Brokers
Bucket Shops
Broker Regulation
How to Open a Trading Account?
Analysis Basics
Technical Analysis
Fundamental Analysis
Sentiment Analysis
Which Type of Analysis Is the Best?
Chart Basics
Line Chart
Bar Chart
Candlestick Charts
Exotic Types of Charts
Which Type of Chart Is the Best?
Chart Lines
Support and Resistance
Classic and Math-Based Trend Lines
Channels
Japanese Candlesticks
Japanese Candlestick Structure
Basic Japanese Candlestick Patterns
Fibonacci
Fibonacci Retracements
Fibonacci Extensions
Indicators
Moving Averages
Moving Average Crossover
Momentum
Bollinger Bands
Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD)
Parabolic SAR
Stochastic Oscillator
Relative Strength Index
Average Directional Index
Average True Range
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Leading vs. Lagging Indicators
Is There a Best Indicator?
Advanced Chart Analysis
Chart Patterns
Pivot Points
Basics of Elliott Wave Theory
Harmonic Price Patterns
Divergence Trading
The Market
Classifying the Market
Trading Styles Appropriate in Different Market Types
Short-Term Trading
Medium-Term Trading
Long-Term Trading
Trading Breakouts
Trading Pullbacks
Fundamental Analysis
Why Interest Rates Matter?
Monetary Policy for Dummies
Reaction to News and Macroeconomic Reports
Geopolitical Events
News Trading
Diversity of Forex
Major Currency Pairs, Minors, Crosses
Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)
Sentiment Analysis
What Is Market Sentiment?
The Commitment of Traders Report
Other Ways to Measure Market Sentiment
Forex Connections
Carry Trade
Intermarket Correlations
Currency Correlations
Planning
Trading Plan
Risk Capital and Realistic Expectations
Trading Log
Revising the Trading Plan
Trading Systems Basics
Manual Trading Systems
Mechanical Trading Systems
Automated Mechanical Systems
Risk Management
What Is Risk Management?
Drawdowns
Risk-to-Reward Ratio
Position Sizing Explained
Popular Position Sizing Techniques
Importance of Using a Stop-Loss Order
Stop-Loss Methods
Scaling In and Out of Positions
Staying Safe
Avoiding Common Scams
Alternative Forex Markets
Trading Forex with Futures
Trading Forex via Vanilla Options
Trading Forex via Binary Options
Retail Forex Traders vs. Investment Bank Traders