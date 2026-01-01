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Broker profile: Deriv Europe
This page is a description of Deriv Europe Forex broker. It is not an official website of Deriv Europe. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
Parent Broker
Deriv (deriv.com)
Sub-broker 0
No US Traders
Companies
Deriv Investments (Europe) Limited
Allowed countries
Austria
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Poland
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Sweden
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Demo platforms
DTrader
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
ALG/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
AVA/USD
BAT/USD
BCH/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/ETH
BTC/LTC
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/USD
FIL/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
IOT/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
MKR/USD
MTC/USD
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OMG/USD
SOL/USD
TRX/USD
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
XTZ/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
MFSA, IS/70156
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
CFDs and other products offered on this website are complex instruments with a high risk of losing money rapidly owing to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Deriv, read our full Risk disclosure here. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Stocks
1:150
Indexes
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2