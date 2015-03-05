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Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
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Broker profile: ICM Brokers

This page is a description of ICM Brokers Forex broker. It is not an official website of ICM Brokers. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

ICM Brokers
No US Traders
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • Trading by phone
Visit

Companies
International Capital Market Brokers
Founded in: 2007
Online since: 2007
Broker rating
ICM Brokers
Unrated
Prohibited countries
Austria
Austria
Belgium
Belgium
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Croatia
Croatia
Cyprus
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Denmark
Denmark
Estonia
Estonia
Finland
Finland
France
France
Germany
Germany
Greece
Greece
Hungary
Hungary
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Ireland
Ireland
Italy
Italy
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Latvia
Latvia
Lithuania
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Malta
Malta
Netherlands
Netherlands
Poland
Poland
Portugal
Portugal
Romania
Romania
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Slovenia
Spain
Spain
Sweden
Sweden
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 20 days)
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
XLM/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB24203068
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Arabic
Support methods
Email
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Telegram
WhatsApp
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot

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