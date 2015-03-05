Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: ICM Brokers
This page is a description of ICM Brokers Forex broker. It is not an official website of ICM Brokers. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Trading by phone
Companies
International Capital Market Brokers
Prohibited countries
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Ireland
Italy
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 20 days)
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
XLM/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB24203068
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Arabic
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$300
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
PrimeOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
CryptoOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Leverage
Cryptocurrencies
1:5