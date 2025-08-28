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Broker profile: Otet Markets
This page is a description of Otet Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Otet Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- LAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Trading by phone
Companies
Otet Group LTD
Allowed countries
Albania
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Belgium
Central African Republic
Comoros
Cyprus
Egypt
Estonia
Germany
Hungary
Lithuania
Spain
Switzerland
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Prohibited countries
Canada
Turkey
U.S. Virgin Islands
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Perfect Money
Local bank transfer
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
Tron
Binance Coin (BNB)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
cTrader
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/JPY
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/DKK
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
DOG/TUSD
DOG/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/EUR
XAG/USD
XAU/EUR
XAU/USD
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Website available in
English
Arabic
Support available in
English
Arabic
Support methods
Web form
Live chat
Phone
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Price per month
$75
Website screenshot
Account Types
Beginner (MT5)
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:20
Leverage
Forex
1:20
Classic
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Stocks
1:50
Indexes
1:50
Metals
1:1000
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECN
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Oil
1:1000
Stocks
1:1000
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Premium
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Oil
1:1000
Stocks
1:1000
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECN+
Minimum account size$2,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Stocks
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Otet Markets Reviews
18 reviews of Otet Markets are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.