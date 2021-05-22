Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: SimpleFX
This page is a description of SimpleFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of SimpleFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
SimpleFX Ltd.
8TECH LTD
8TECH ZA (PTY)
8TECH SVG LTD
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
American Samoa
Andorra
Australia
China
Cuba
European Union
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Pakistan
Russian Federation
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Venezuela
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
paysafecard
Dash
Ethereum
Monero
Bitcoin Cash
Zcash
Ethereum Classic
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
Tron
USD Coin (USDC)
Dai (DAI)
EOS.IO
Binance Coin (BNB)
Cardano
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Mobile Trading Platform
WebTrader
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
BCH
Bitcoin Cash
BRL
Brazilian real
BTC
Bitcoin
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
CNY
Chinese yuan
CZK
Czech koruna
DKK
Danish krone
ETC
Ethereum Classic
ETH
Ethereum
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
INR
Indian rupee
JPY
Japanese yen
LTC
Litecoin
MYR
Malaysian ringgit
NOK
Norwegian krone
PAX
Paxos
PLN
Polish złoty
RUB
Russian rouble
SEK
Swedish krona
SGD
Singapore dollar
THB
Thai baht
USD
United States dollar
USDC
USD Coin
USDT
Tether USD
XMR
Monero
XRP
Ripple
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
ARB/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/CNY
BTC/EUR
BTC/JPY
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
INJ/USD
LTC/CNY
LTC/EUR
LTC/JPY
LTC/USD
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SOL/USD
TIA/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
WAV/USD
XAG/AUD
XAG/USD
XAU/AUD
XAU/EUR
XAU/USD
XPD/USD
XTZ/USD
YFI/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB23201604
FSCA (South Africa), 53073
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Dutch
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Live chat
Forum
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:500