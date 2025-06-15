Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Olymp Trade
This page is a description of Olymp Trade Forex broker. It is not an official website of Olymp Trade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
Companies
Saledo Global LLC
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
BRL
Brazilian real
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
Regulated by
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 40131
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Portuguese
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
ECN
Minimum account size$2
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Options
1:50
Indexes
1:50
ETF
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
Olymp Trade Reviews
114 reviews of Olymp Trade are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.