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Broker profile: Deriv
This page is a description of Deriv Forex broker. It is not an official website of Deriv. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
Parent Broker
Deriv (deriv.com)
Sub-broker 0
No US Traders
- Segregated accounts
Companies
Deriv (FX) Ltd
Deriv (SVG) LLC
Deriv (V) Ltd
Deriv (BVI) Ltd
Allowed countries
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
paysafecard
Ethereum
AdvCash
Tether (USDT)
AstroPay
USD Coin (USDC)
Solana
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
DTrader
TradingView
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
ALG/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AVA/USD
BAT/USD
BCH/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/ETH
BTC/LTC
BTC/USD
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
DOG/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NZD
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
FIL/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
IOT/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
MKR/USD
MTC/USD
NEO/USD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
OMG/USD
SGD/JPY
SOL/USD
TRX/USD
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/HKD
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
XTZ/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/18/1114
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 14556
FSA (Labuan), MB/18/0024
MFSA, C70156
The Financial Commission, 08.06.2020
CMA (UAE), 2279721
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), 273 LLC 2020
Website available in
English
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
The products offered on the Deriv website include binary options, contracts for difference ("CFDs") and other complex derivatives. Trading binary options may not be suitable for everyone. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk since leverage can work both to your advantage and disadvantage. As a result, the products offered on the website may not be suitable for all investors because of the risk of losing all of your invested capital. You should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose, and never trade with borrowed money. Before trading in the complex products offered, please be sure to understand the risks involved.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2