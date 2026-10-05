Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: ActivTrades
This page is a description of ActivTrades Forex broker. It is not an official website of ActivTrades. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
ActivTrades Plc.
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
SOFORT
Bitcoin
AstroPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days)
ActivTrader
TradingView
Account currencies
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
Regulated by
Securities Commission of The Bahamas, 199667
FSC (Mauritius), GB24203277
FCA (UK), 434413
CMVM, 433
CMA (UAE), 20200000480
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
German
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Italian
Dutch
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
German
Spanish
French
Hindi
Italian
Dutch
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Swedish
Turkish
Ukrainian
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
CET
VPS for traders
Free
Website screenshot
Account Types
MT4Open details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
CFD
1:400
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
MT5Open details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400
Stocks
1:20
Soft commodities
1:400
Metals
1:400
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ProfessionalOpen details
Minimum account size$500,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:5