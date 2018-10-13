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Broker profile: Mitrade
This page is a description of Mitrade Forex broker. It is not an official website of Mitrade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Mitrade Global Pty Ltd
Prohibited countries
Belarus
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Japan
New Zealand
Russian Federation
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
POLi
Demo platforms
TradingView
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB20025791
ASIC, AFSL 398528
Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, 1612446
CySEC, 438/23
FSCA (South Africa), 54842
CMA (UAE), 20200000397
Website available in
English
Spanish
Hindi
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Indonesian
Korean
Malay
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+11
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
The list of currency pairs may vary depending on jurisdiction and other factors.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:200
Soft commodities
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
History
- 2018-10-13Founded Mitrade
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