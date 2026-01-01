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Education
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Indicators
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Broker profile: OQtima
This page is a description of OQtima Forex broker. It is not an official website of OQtima. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
Companies
OQTIMA INT. LTD
Allowed countries
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
European Union
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Kuwait
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lesotho
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia, Federated States of
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Macedonia
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Rwanda
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Sri Lanka
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
The Gambia
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Albania
American Samoa
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
China
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Guam
Haiti
Hong Kong
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Jordan
Kyrgyzstan
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Mongolia
Mozambique
Myanmar
Nicaragua
Northern Mariana Islands
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Panama
Puerto Rico
Republic of the Congo
Russian Federation
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Spain
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Tajikistan
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands
United States
United States Minor Outlying Islands
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Local bank transfer
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
USD Coin (USDC)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Solana
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
cTrader
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/CNH
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/ZAR
DKK/SEK
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
CySEC, 406/21
FSA (Seychelles), SD109
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free after trading
5 lots
Website screenshot
Account Types
OQtima ECN+
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:20
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:20
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
OQtima ONE
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:20
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:20
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
OQtima Reviews
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