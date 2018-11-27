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Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Broker profile: Ally Invest
This page is a description of Ally Invest Forex broker. It is not an official website of Ally Invest. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
- Accepts US traders
Companies
Ally Financial Inc.
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Check
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
XAU/USD
Regulated by
CFTC/NFA, 0408077
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:50
Leverage
Forex
1:50
Stocks
1:50
Options
1:50
Futures
1:50