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Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
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Broker profile: Ally Invest

This page is a description of Ally Invest Forex broker. It is not an official website of Ally Invest. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

Ally Invest (ally.com)
  • Accepts US traders
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Companies
Ally Financial Inc.
Founded in: 2009
Online since: 2009
Broker rating
Ally Invest
Unrated
1 qualified review
See Ally Invest reviews
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Check
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
XAU/USD
Regulated by
CFTC/NFA, 0408077
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Email
Phone
Live chat
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot

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