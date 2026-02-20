Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: iFOREX (Vestle)
This page is a description of iFOREX (Vestle) Forex broker. It is not an official website of iFOREX (Vestle). It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Swap-free accounts option
Companies
iCFD Limited
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Demo platforms
FXnet
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/ILS
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/ILS
CAD/JPY
CHF/CAD
CHF/HUF
CHF/ILS
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/ZAR
DKK/JPY
EOS/USD
ETC/HUS
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/HUF
GBP/ILS
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
JPY/ILS
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
NZD/ZAR
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
CySEC, 143/11
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/13/1060
Website available in
English
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Italian
Dutch
Polish
Support available in
English
German
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:30
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2