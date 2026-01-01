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Broker profile: LMAX Global
This page is a description of LMAX Global Forex broker. It is not an official website of LMAX Global. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- MAM
Companies
LMAX Limited
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Bitcoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RON
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RON
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/AUD
XAU/AUD
XAU/EUR
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB19025016
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
ProfessionalOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:30
Oil
1:30
Stocks
1:30
Indexes
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2