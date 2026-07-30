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Broker profile: Hankotrade
This page is a description of Hankotrade Forex broker. It is not an official website of Hankotrade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Swap-free accounts option
- Managed accounts
- MAM
Companies
Hankotrade LLC
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
Tron
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
ActTrader
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RON
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RON
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
STPOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ECN PlusOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5