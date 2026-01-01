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Broker profile: Key To Markets
This page is a description of Key To Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of Key To Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Key To Markets NZ Limited
KEY TO MARKETS INTERNATIONAL Limited
Kleis EU Ltd
K2M LTD
Prohibited countries
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
AliPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
DKK/NOK
DKK/SEK
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/RUB
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XPR/USD
Regulated by
FSP (New Zealand), FSP296226
FCA (UK), 527809
FSC (Mauritius), GB19024503
CySEC, 436/22
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Hindi
Portuguese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Spanish
Italian
Portuguese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free after trading
5 lots
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Futures
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Soft commodities
1:100
Energies
1:100
Bonds
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:500
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5