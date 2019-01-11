Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: One Global Market
This page is a description of One Global Market Forex broker. It is not an official website of One Global Market. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- LAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- MAM
Companies
One Global Market Limited
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
BPAY
Local bank transfer
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Trading Station II
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
UKO/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
USO/USD
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 769481
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Arabic
French
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$25,000
Website screenshot
Account Types
Classic
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:10
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:10
Metals
1:10
Prime
Minimum account size$50,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:10
Oil
1:10
Indexes
1:10
Metals
1:10
One Global Market Reviews
3 reviews of One Global Market are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.