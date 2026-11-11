Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: MagnoFx
This page is a description of MagnoFx Forex broker. It is not an official website of MagnoFx. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
Warning signs
A fresh new broker without registration information or real contact details.
Companies
MagnoFx
Payment options
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
BTC
Bitcoin
CAD
Canadian dollar
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$15
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
RAWOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5