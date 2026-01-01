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Broker profile: Eurotrader
This page is a description of Eurotrader Forex broker. It is not an official website of Eurotrader. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- MAM
Companies
Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd
Eurotrade RGB Holdings Ltd
Eurotrade International Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Albania
Belgium
Canada
Haiti
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Jamaica
Japan
Republic of the Congo
Russian Federation
Somalia
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Turkey
United States
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BAT/USD
BCH/USD
BNB/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/USD
IOT/USD
NEO/USD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OMG/USD
TRX/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 44351
FCA (UK), 24/11/2022
FSC (Mauritius), GB22201125
Website available in
English
German
Spanish
Italian
Malay
Portuguese
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Live chat
Teams
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$2,500
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
RawOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:2