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Broker profile: RoboForex
This page is a description of RoboForex Forex broker. It is not an official website of RoboForex. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
REPUTABLE FOREX BROKER
- Bonuses
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- MAM
Companies
RoboForex Ltd
Prohibited countries
Australia
Belarus
Brazil
Canada
Curaçao
East Timor
Guinea-Bissau
Indonesia
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Japan
Liberia
Micronesia, Federated States of
Northern Mariana Islands
Russian Federation
South Sudan
Sudan
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Thailand
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Western Union
Perfect Money
Boleto Bancário
Local bank transfer
AdvCash
AstroPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
R StockTrader
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
XAU
Gold
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
ALG/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
AVA/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOGE/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LUN/USD
MAA/USD
MAT/CUS
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SOL/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSC (Belize), 000138/437
The Financial Commission, 14.01.2014
DFSA (Dubai), 05/08/2025
Website available in
English
Spanish
Thai
Ukrainian
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Czech
Spanish
Kazakh
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Ukrainian
Uzbek
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Office
Teams
Trading server time zone
EET
VPS for traders
Free after trading
3 lots
Rebates per 1 std. lot
3
Special notes
- Tight spreads — both on the major and minor currency pairs.
- Easy opening of accounts (demo and live) through the website's Members Area.
- Swap-free (Islamic) accounts involve paying commission of $5-20 per one standard lot.
- Telegram Mini App platform to trade from Telegram.
Admin`s notes
RoboForex is one of the oldest MetaTrader brokers that is still operating to this day. In 15+ years of its history it gain a reputation of a solid MT4 and MT5 Forex broker that can also provide access to stock trading. RoboForex broker provides an attractive loyalty program to its long-term customers.
Website screenshot
Account Types
ProCentOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:500
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:500
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:300
Metals
1:300
Cryptocurrencies
1:500
R StocksTraderOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:20
Indexes
1:20
ETF
1:20
PrimeOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:500