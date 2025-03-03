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Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
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Broker profile: InstaForex
This page is a description of InstaForex Forex broker. It is not an official website of InstaForex. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- VPS
- Affiliate program
Companies
Instant Trading Ltd (BVI)
Insta Service Ltd
Insta Global Ltd.
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
AliPay
SOFORT
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
NEO
AstroPay
EOS.IO
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/CZK
AUD/DKK
AUD/HKD
AUD/HUF
AUD/JPY
AUD/MXN
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/CZK
CAD/DKK
CAD/HKD
CAD/HUF
CAD/JPY
CAD/MXN
CAD/NOK
CAD/PLN
CAD/SEK
CAD/SGD
CAD/ZAR
CHF/CZK
CHF/DKK
CHF/HKD
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/MXN
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/SGD
CHF/ZAR
CZK/JPY
DKK/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
HUF/JPY
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/CZK
NZD/DKK
NZD/HKD
NZD/HUF
NZD/JPY
NZD/MXN
NZD/NOK
NZD/PLN
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
NZD/ZAR
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/14/1082
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), IBC22945
Website available in
English
Arabic
Azerbaijani
Bulgarian
Czech
German
Spanish
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Georgian
Lithuanian
Latvian/Lettish
Malay
Dutch
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Slovak
Turkish
Ukrainian
Urdu
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Indonesian
Malay
Russian
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Forum
Office
Teams
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$5,000
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Trading bonuses are only available to clients outside of the European Union.
Disclaimer: InstaForex Global services are not available to citizens and residents of the European Union. Service availability, trading conditions, leverage, promotions, and products may vary depending on jurisdiction and applicable regulations.
Trading bonuses are only available to clients outside of the European Union.
Disclaimer: InstaForex Global services are not available to citizens and residents of the European Union. Service availability, trading conditions, leverage, promotions, and products may vary depending on jurisdiction and applicable regulations.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Insta.StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:5000
Leverage
Forex
1:5000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:10
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
Insta.EuricaOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:5000
Leverage
Forex
1:5000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:10
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
Cent.StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:5000
Leverage
Forex
1:5000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:10
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
Cent.EuricaOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:5000
Leverage
Forex
1:5000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:10
Binary options
Cryptocurrencies
1:3