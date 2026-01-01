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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: ModMount
This page is a description of ModMount Forex broker. It is not an official website of ModMount. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Modmount Service Limited
Prohibited countries
European Union
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Demo platforms
Match-Trader
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOGE/USD
DSH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/EUR
XAG/USD
XAU/EUR
XAU/USD
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XPD/USD
XPT/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
CySEC, 440/23
FSA (Seychelles), SD119
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese
Thai
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese
Thai
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free
Website screenshot
Account Types
Clasic
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:200
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Gold
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:200
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Platinum
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:200
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ModMount Reviews
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