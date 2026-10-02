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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: XM Group
This page is a description of XM Group Forex broker. It is not an official website of XM Group. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Interest rate on funds
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
- Guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)
Companies
XM Global
XM Global (FSC)
XM Global (CY) Limited
XM Australia
XM International MU Limited
XM (SC) Limited
TPXMGLOBAL Kenya Limited
XM (BVI) Limited
Prohibited countries
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Israel
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Western Union
CashU
QIWI
iDEAL
SOFORT
FasaPay
giropay
paysafecard
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HUF
Hungarian forint
JPY
Japanese yen
PLN
Polish złoty
RUB
Russian rouble
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
ZAR
South African rand
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
CySEC, 120/10
FSC (Belize), 000261/309
DFSA (Dubai), 16.09.2025
CMA (UAE), 20200000322
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 233
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Thai
Turkish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Greek
Spanish
French
Hindi
Hungarian
Indonesian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Dutch
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
For vip Traders
Coming soon.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:888
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
IslamicOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:888
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
XM Ultra LowOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:3