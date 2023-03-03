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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Broker profile: Lirunex
This page is a description of Lirunex Forex broker. It is not an official website of Lirunex. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
LIRUNEX LIMITED
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Australia
Belarus
Canada
Cuba
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Libya
Mali
Republic of the Congo
Russian Federation
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Venezuela
Yemen
Payment options
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
AliPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
bitwallet
Tether (USDT)
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CNY
Chinese yuan
EUR
Euro
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
JPY
Japanese yen
SGD
Singapore dollar
THB
Thai baht
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 338/17
FSA (Labuan), MB/20/0050
Website available in
English
Spanish
Indonesian
Japanese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Indonesian
Japanese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Teams
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Coming soon
Website screenshot
Account Types
LX-STANDARDOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:50
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:50
Soft commodities
1:100
Metals
1:1000
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
LX-PROOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:50
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:50
Soft commodities
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
LX-PRIMEOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:50
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:50
Soft commodities
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5