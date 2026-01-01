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Broker profile: OnEquity
This page is a description of OnEquity Forex broker. It is not an official website of OnEquity. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Trading by phone
Companies
OnEquity Global Ltd
OnEquity LLC
ONEQ Global Ltd
OnEquity (MU) Ltd
OnEquity SA (Pty) Ltd
Allowed countries
Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
India
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Tron
M-Pesa
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
DOT/USD
DSH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
LNK/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SOL/USD
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 53187
FSA (Seychelles), SD154
FSC (Mauritius), GB23201814
Website available in
English
Spanish
Portuguese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Japanese
Portuguese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Plus
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
Prime
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
Elite
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:100
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
OnEquity Reviews
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