Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: IronFX
This page is a description of IronFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of IronFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Warning signs
Traders should be aware that there are multiple unaddressed complaints against IronFX and its parent company (Notesco Financial Services Limited). According to the ESMA, you might have a hard time getting any potential issue resolved through the Cypriot regulator.
Companies
Notesco Financial Services Limited
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Perfect Money
Local bank transfer
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
BTC
Bitcoin
CZK
Czech koruna
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
PLN
Polish złoty
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/DKK
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/LVL
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
PLN/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HRK
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/LTL
USD/LVL
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
CySEC, 125/10
ASIC, 417482
FCA (UK), 585561
FSCA (South Africa), 45276
Website available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Greek
Spanish
Persian
French
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Dutch
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Czech
German
Spanish
Persian
French
Italian
Hebrew
Japanese
Korean
Romanian
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$5,000
For vip Traders
- Lowest spreads.
- VIP account holders are rewarded with a Welcome Trading Bonus on all deposits.
- Exclusive, individualised service 24/7.
- Exclusive dealing department hotline.
- VIP account holders are rewarded with a Welcome Trading Bonus on all deposits.
- Exclusive, individualised service 24/7.
- Exclusive dealing department hotline.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Zero fixed spreadOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:20
Indexes
1:20
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:20
Indexes
1:20
PremiumOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:20
Indexes
1:20