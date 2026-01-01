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Broker profile: Sicher Mayor
This page is a description of Sicher Mayor Forex broker. It is not an official website of Sicher Mayor. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Managed accounts
Warning signs
AI-generated website.
Companies
Sicher Mayor FX
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Iraq
Korea, Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/PLN
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/PLN
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), 217827
CMA (UAE), 2023-00181
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400
Futures
1:400
Indexes
1:400
Metals
1:400
ETF
1:400
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400