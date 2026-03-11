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Broker profile: LMFX
This page is a description of LMFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of LMFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Global Trade Partners Ltd.
Prohibited countries
Japan
United Kingdom
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dash
Ethereum
Monero
Bitcoin Cash
Zcash
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
Tron
TrueUSD (TUSD)
USD Coin (USDC)
Cardano
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RON
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RON
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Website available in
English
Spanish
Indonesian
Japanese
Portuguese
Turkish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
PremiumOpen details
Minimum account size$5
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Oil
1:1000
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:1000
Soft commodities
1:1000
FixedOpen details
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
Oil
1:400
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:400
Soft commodities
1:400
ZeroOpen details
Minimum account size$15
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:250
Leverage
Forex
1:250
Gold & silver
1:250
Oil
1:250
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:250