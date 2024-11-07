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Broker profile: FXOpen
This page is a description of FXOpen Forex broker. It is not an official website of FXOpen. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
Companies
FXOpen AU
FXOpen INT
FXOpen EU
FXOpen UK
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Canada
Japan
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days)
TickTrader (Limited with 30 days)
TradingView
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/CNH
BTC/EUR
BTC/RUB
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CZK/EUR
CZK/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
HUF/EUR
HUF/USD
LTC/BTC
LTC/CNH
LTC/EUR
LTC/RUB
LTC/USD
NMC/BTC
NMC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
PPC/BTC
PPC/USD
SGD/JPY
SIL/VER
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 579202
ASIC, 412871
The Financial Commission, 01.09.2013
CySEC, 194/13
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Indonesian
Malay
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Live chat
Forum
Phone
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free
Website screenshot
Account Types
Micro (FXOpen INT)Open details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
ECN (FXOpen INT)Open details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:25
ECN (FXOpen AU)Open details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:10
STP (FXOpen AU)Open details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
PRO ECN (FXOpen UK, FXOpen EU)Open details
Minimum account size$3,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:25
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
Crypto (FXOpen INT)Open details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
Leverage
Cryptocurrencies
1:3
STP (FXOpen INT)Open details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
ECN (FXOpen UK, FXOpen EU)Open details
Minimum account size$300
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:10
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:20
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
STP (FXOpen UK, FXOpen EU)Open details
Minimum account size$300
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
PRO STP (FXOpen UK, FXOpen EU)Open details
Minimum account size$3,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500