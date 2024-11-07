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Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
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Broker profile: FXOpen

This page is a description of FXOpen Forex broker. It is not an official website of FXOpen. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

FXOpen (fxopen.com)
No US Traders
  • Bonuses
  • PAMM
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • VPS
  • Affiliate program
Visit

Companies
FXOpen AU
FXOpen INT
FXOpen EU
FXOpen UK
Founded in: 2003
Online since: 2005
Broker rating
FXOpen
8.9 / 10
55 qualified reviews
See FXOpen reviews
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Belgium
Canada
Canada
Japan
Japan
United States
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
FasaPay
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days)
TickTrader (Limited with 30 days)
TradingView
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/CNH
BTC/EUR
BTC/RUB
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CZK/EUR
CZK/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
HUF/EUR
HUF/USD
LTC/BTC
LTC/CNH
LTC/EUR
LTC/RUB
LTC/USD
NMC/BTC
NMC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
PPC/BTC
PPC/USD
SGD/JPY
SIL/VER
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 579202
ASIC, 412871
The Financial Commission, 01.09.2013
CySEC, 194/13
Website available in
English
Arabic
German
Spanish
French
Hungarian
Indonesian
Italian
Portuguese
Russian
Thai
Turkish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Indonesian
Malay
Russian
Chinese
Support methods
Email
Live chat
Forum
Phone
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free
Website screenshot

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