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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: ForexMart
This page is a description of ForexMart Forex broker. It is not an official website of ForexMart. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- Free education
Companies
Tradomart SV Ltd
Instant Trading EU Ltd
Prohibited countries
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
Local bank transfer
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
RUB
Russian rouble
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/CZK
AUD/DKK
AUD/HKD
AUD/HUF
AUD/JPY
AUD/MXN
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/PLN
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AUD/ZAR
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/CZK
CAD/DKK
CAD/HKD
CAD/HUF
CAD/JPY
CAD/MXN
CAD/NOK
CAD/PLN
CAD/SEK
CAD/SGD
CAD/ZAR
CHF/CZK
CHF/DKK
CHF/HKD
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/MXN
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/SGD
CHF/ZAR
CZK/JPY
DASH/USD
DKK/JPY
DOG/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
HUF/JPY
LTC/USD
MXN/JPY
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/CZK
NZD/DKK
NZD/HKD
NZD/HUF
NZD/JPY
NZD/MXN
NZD/NOK
NZD/PLN
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
NZD/ZAR
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
SOL/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUR
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XMR/USD
ZAR/JPY
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 266/15
FSC (Belize), 000160/344
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Bengali/Bangla
Czech
German
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Japanese
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Russian
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$1,000
Website screenshot
Account Types
ClassicOpen details
Minimum account size$15
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:20
Indexes
1:10
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
Zero SpreadOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:20
Indexes
1:10
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
CentsOpen details
Minimum account size$15
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:20
Indexes
1:10
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:20
Indexes
1:10
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:5