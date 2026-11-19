Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: nomo
This page is a description of nomo Forex broker. It is not an official website of nomo. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Nomo Trade Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Australia
Belarus
Brazil
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cuba
Libya
Somalia
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United Kingdom
United States
Yemen
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Western Union
Local bank transfer
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
ADA/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
AVAX/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DOGE/USD
DOT/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LINK/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
PEPE/USD
POL/USD
SHIB/USD
SOL/USD
SUI/USD
TON/USD
TRX/USD
USD/BRL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
XRP/USD
Website available in
English
German
Spanish
Portuguese
Ukrainian
Support available in
English
German
Spanish
Portuguese
Ukrainian
Support methods
Phone
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Standard
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Oil
1:20
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:50
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
nomo Reviews
68 reviews of nomo are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.