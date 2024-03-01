- Personal Account Manager - Flexible trading conditions (upon agreement with the manager) - Assistance by analyst in the creation of investment portfolio with GeWorko Method - Deposit/withdrawal funds with the compensation of commissions - Up to 10 000 USD / 10 000 EUR / 1 000 000 JPY upfront crediting to client's trading account (for margin support of already opened positions upon agreement with the manager, with a copy of bank transfer confirmation)