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Broker profile: IFC Markets
This page is a description of IFC Markets Forex broker. It is not an official website of IFC Markets. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
IFC Markets Corp.
Prohibited countries
British Virgin Islands
Japan
Russian Federation
United States
Payment options
WebMoney
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
CashU
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
AdvCash
bitwallet
M-Pesa
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
NetTradeX
Account currencies
BTC
Bitcoin
EUR
Euro
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSC (BVI), SIBA/L/14/1073
CySEC, 147/11
FSA (Labuan), MB / 20/004
Website available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Spanish
Persian
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Czech
German
Spanish
Persian
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Office
Teams
Telegram
Trading server time zone
CET
VPS for traders
Coming soon
For vip Traders
- Personal Account Manager - Flexible trading conditions (upon agreement with the manager) - Assistance by analyst in the creation of investment portfolio with GeWorko Method - Deposit/withdrawal funds with the compensation of commissions - Up to 10 000 USD / 10 000 EUR / 1 000 000 JPY upfront crediting to client's trading account (for margin support of already opened positions upon agreement with the manager, with a copy of bank transfer confirmation)
Special notes
- 0 commission for deposit via Skrill, Neteller, Credit Cards (Visa, Master, JCB), UnionPay - Up to 7% annual interest rate on free margin on client's trading account - Creation and trading of own composite instruments and portfolios (PCI and GeWorko method)
Website screenshot
Account Types
MICRO (MT4)Open details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:40
Indexes
1:400
Agriculture
1:400
Soft commodities
1:400
Metals
1:400
Energies
1:400
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
STANDARD (MT4)Open details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:40
Indexes
1:200
Agriculture
1:200
Soft commodities
1:200
Metals
1:200
Energies
1:200
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
BEGINNER (NetTradeX)Open details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:40
Indexes
1:400
Agriculture
1:400
Soft commodities
1:400
Metals
1:400
Energies
1:400
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
STANDARD (NetTradeX)Open details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:40
Indexes
1:200
Agriculture
1:200
Soft commodities
1:200
Metals
1:200
Energies
1:200
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
STANDARD (MT5)Open details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:200
CFD
1:200
Oil
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:40
Indexes
1:200
Agriculture
1:200
Soft commodities
1:200
Metals
1:200
Energies
1:200
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
MICRO (MT5)Open details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:400
CFD
1:400
Oil
1:400
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:40
Indexes
1:400
Agriculture
1:400
Soft commodities
1:400
Metals
1:400
Energies
1:400
ETF
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
1:2